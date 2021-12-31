Baylor fans flock to New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Baylor Bears will take on Ole Miss in the 88th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, and fans are excited!

“Oh, we’re really excited. We came two years ago, and we’re looking forward to a Baylor victory this time,” says Baylor fan Charlie Piscacek.

“I have been ready for it for, like, three months now,” says Baylor fan Taylor Nielsen.

The Sugar Bowl is a New Orleans New Year’s Day tradition.

“I’ve never been here before, so I’m ready. It’s a new experience. I’m very excited,” says Nielsen.

These dedicated fans traveled far from home to watch the bears in person.

“We traveled from Waco, Texas. Home of the Baylor bears,” Piscacek says.

“I actually am from Arizona, so I flew. So it was a pretty easy two hours,” says Nielsen.

Due to the pandemic, spectators are expected to follow COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe:

Vaccination or Negative Test Required:

The City of New Orleans requires all ticket holders, guests and staff ages 12 or above to either: 1) provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that has received full approval or emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization or 2) show evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Presenting Proof of Vaccination/Test:

For entry into the Caesars Superdome:

Proof of vaccination. A clear picture of the front and back of the card.

Negative PCR or Antigen Test performed within 72 hours of the event. This CANNOT be an at home test. All tests should be from a healthcare professional. The results can be electronic via email. The results must have your name, date of test and a Negative result printed on the healthcare professional document. There are no substitutes for either the vaccine verification or negative test. (COVID treatment DOES NOT count as being immunized)

All patrons 12 and older are required to be vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test.

Fans must pass through checkpoints for proof of vaccination/test to enter Tailgate Town in Champions Square, adjacent to the Superdome.

