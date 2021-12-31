ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor fans flock to New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

By Jessica Rivera
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Baylor Bears will take on Ole Miss in the 88th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, and fans are excited!

“Oh, we’re really excited. We came two years ago, and we’re looking forward to a Baylor victory this time,” says Baylor fan Charlie Piscacek.

“I have been ready for it for, like, three months now,” says Baylor fan Taylor Nielsen.

The Sugar Bowl is a New Orleans New Year’s Day tradition.

“I’ve never been here before, so I’m ready. It’s a new experience. I’m very excited,” says Nielsen.

These dedicated fans traveled far from home to watch the bears in person.

“We traveled from Waco, Texas. Home of the Baylor bears,” Piscacek says.

“I actually am from Arizona, so I flew. So it was a pretty easy two hours,” says Nielsen.

Due to the pandemic, spectators are expected to follow COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe:

Vaccination or Negative Test Required:

The City of New Orleans requires all ticket holders, guests and staff ages 12 or above to either: 1) provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that has received full approval or emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization or 2) show evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Presenting Proof of Vaccination/Test:

For entry into the Caesars Superdome:

  • Proof of vaccination. A clear picture of the front and back of the card.
  • Negative PCR or Antigen Test performed within 72 hours of the event. This CANNOT be an at home test. All tests should be from a healthcare professional. The results can be electronic via email. The results must have your name, date of test and a Negative result printed on the healthcare professional document. There are no substitutes for either the vaccine verification or negative test. (COVID treatment DOES NOT count as being immunized)
  • All patrons 12 and older are required to be vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test.

Fans must pass through checkpoints for proof of vaccination/test to enter Tailgate Town in Champions Square, adjacent to the Superdome.

FOX 44 News

Both Baylor Basketball teams keep their spots in the top-10

WACO, TX — After the two teams combined to play just one game during the week of the Christmas, both the Baylor Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams stayed put within the top-10 of the latest AP Top 25. Scott Drew and company rolled past Alcorn State 94-57, to keep their undefeated record on the season, […]
BASKETBALL
FOX 44 News

Jared McKenzie earns preseason All-American nod

WACO, TX — Baseball season is still a few months away, but the preseason awards are already rolling in, including a All-American spot for Jared McKenzie. The Baylor outfielder was named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s All-America Second Team. Last season, McKenzie .383 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI.
BASEBALL
FOX 44 News

No. 1 Baylor steamrolls Alcorn State to start the season 11-0

WACO, TX — A quick turnaround didn’t slow down the top-ranked Baylor Basketball team, as the Bears blew by Alcorn State 94-57, less than 48 hours after winning on the road in Eugene. Five Bears finished with double-figures, highlights by the two bigs, Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who both had 16 points on […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Baylor Basketball stays put at No. 1 in AP Top 25

WACO, TX — After a 1-0 week that saw Baylor go on the road and beat Oregon, the Bears are still the top-ranked team in the nation, according to Monday’s AP Top 25 poll. Scott Drew’s team is 10-0 to this point in the season and is one of three Big 12 teams in the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX 44 News

Ellison defensive lineman Devonte Tezino signs with Baylor

KILLEEN, TX — On Wednesday, Ellison three-star defensive lineman Devonte Tezino put pen to paper and officially became a Baylor Bear, one day after he committed to stay close to home on Twitter. He picked the Bears over a host of other schools, including TCU, Nebraska and Kansas State, amongst others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
