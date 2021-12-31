ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Cavaliers swing trade for Rajon Rondo

By Jon Rudder
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17JewE_0dZwyUC700

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly finalized a trade to acquire Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Denzel Valentine.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed contract and create an open roster spot.

The Cavaliers back court was in desperate need of help after veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Rondo is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols as of December 26thh. He’s averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists per game on 32.4 percent shooting from the field and 26.7 percent shooting from 3-point land.

It was initially expected that the Cavaliers would include a second-round pick in the deal, but with Valentine included in the swap it preserves the Cavaliers' $4.2 million trade exception from JaVale McGee.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could cut one of their veteran players?

At 17-19, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked very much their age this year. Now one of their veterans may be in danger of losing his roster spot. In an episode this week of “The Hoop Collective,” Brian Windhorst said that the Lakers could potentially release struggling center DeAndre Jordan.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Valentine
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Ricky Rubio
Detroit Sports Nation

Los Angeles Lakers in serious trade talks with Cleveland Cavaliers

With Ricky Rubio being out for the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly looking to make a trade to get some help at the point guard positions. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, “the Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

10 Players With The Most Playoff Wins In NBA History: LeBron James Has Won 174 Games On His Way To 10 NBA Finals

The NBA playoffs are still a couple of months away but NBA stars are already getting ready to make sure they show up for their teams. After all, NBA superstars have the most pressure to perform and their performances will dictate how the season ends for their teams. Most often, superstars show up and put forth fantastic performances to spearhead their teams to victory. We crown an NBA champion every year and getting through each playoff series is the most important part of being in the postseason.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn#Wojespn#Acl#H S Protocols
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Malik Monk is Very Frustrated By This Team

The Lakers are an abysmal 17-19 following their loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. In a year that has featured Los Angeles constantly falling short and letting leads slip away, it happened yet again. The Grizzlies outscored the Lakers in the second half and ran away with it late....
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers trading Rajon Rondo a step toward fixing offseason mistakes, salvaging season amid disappointing start

The Los Angeles Lakers love Rajon Rondo. This really can't be overstated. LeBron James frequently monologues about his brilliance. He's often been used as a security blanket for Anthony Davis when James sits out as the lone Laker guard over the past three seasons to develop meaningful lob chemistry with him. Head coach Frank Vogel left him in the rotation throughout the entire 2019-20 season despite every shred of statistical evidence telling him otherwise because, as he frequently claimed, Rondo had "swag." James, Davis and Vogel all personally recruited Rondo back to the Lakers this offseason despite already having an overwhelmingly guard-heavy roster. Regardless of his (increasingly limited) value as a player, what can't be denied is that the Lakers genuinely valued Rondo's intellect and influence in their locker room.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cavs nearing trade with Lakers for Ricky Rubio replacement

The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a trade for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo, with the hope of adequately replacing Ricky Rubio. Rubio suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, which will cost him his season. Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff called Rubio a sixth starter at times, as he was a stable veteran force Cleveland’s young corps desperately needed.
NBA
Lakers Daily

ESPN insider rips apart Russell Westbrook: ‘Whatever your definition of a superstar is…Russ just isn’t that player anymore’

ESPN’s Zach Lowe discussed with Jeff Van Gundy on his podcast whether or not Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook still warrants the label of superstar. “I think it’s just time to call a spade a spade,” Lowe said. “Russ is not a superstar, whatever your definition of a superstar is. And when I hear that word, what I hear is ‘could make an All-NBA team this year’ kind of player. Russ just isn’t that player anymore.”
NBA
CBS LA

LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his ninth triple-double this season for the Lakers, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench to tie his season-high with 28 points in his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols....
NBA
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy