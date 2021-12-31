Report: Cavaliers swing trade for Rajon Rondo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly finalized a trade to acquire Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Denzel Valentine.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed contract and create an open roster spot.

The Cavaliers back court was in desperate need of help after veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Rondo is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols as of December 26thh. He’s averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists per game on 32.4 percent shooting from the field and 26.7 percent shooting from 3-point land.

It was initially expected that the Cavaliers would include a second-round pick in the deal, but with Valentine included in the swap it preserves the Cavaliers' $4.2 million trade exception from JaVale McGee.