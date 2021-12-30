ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dionne Warwick Is in a Twitter Battle With Oreo

By Zuliesuivie
 3 days ago

Dionne Warwick is both a musical legend and now a Twitter legend. Quickly becoming known for her questions and views on things on Twitter, Dionne has a question for beloved cookie brand, Oreo. She wrote, hello, what is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine. https://twitter.com/dionnewarwick/status/1450907082060828672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1450907082060828672%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2021%2F12%2F30%2Fentertainment%2Fdionne-oreo-twitter%2Findex.html “After asking @Oreo […]

