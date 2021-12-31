ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recorlev wins FDA nod for Cushing’s syndrome patients

By Jennifer Boggs, Michael Fitzhugh
 2 days ago

Less than three months after completing its acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma plc, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. secured FDA approval of Recorlev (levoketonconazole), a second-generation drug cleared for use in Cushing’s syndrome, just ahead of its Jan. 1 PDUFA date. Indicated specifically for patients with endogenous forms of the disease for whom...

