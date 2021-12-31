ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics vs. Suns: 5 prop bets for New Year's Eve

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fFyV_0dZwsMAH00

The Boston Celtics will try to close 2021 with a win at home on New Year’s Eve, but they’ll be underdogs against one of the best teams in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns share the best record in the NBA (27-7), and have the second-best road record (11-3).

Friday’s game will begin at 1 ET on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Arizona (Suns).

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Celtics-Suns showdown at TD Garden.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Jaylen Brown or Al Horford: Who will have more combined points+rebounds+assists?

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Basketball Hall Of Famer Sam Jones, Winner Of 10 NBA Titles, Dies At 88

BOSTON (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, the Boston Celtics’ “Mr. Clutch” whose sharp shooting fueled the league’s longest dynasty and earned him 10 NBA titles — second only to teammate Bill Russell — has died, the team said. He was 88.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
ESPN

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Betting Picks: Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics preview, prediction and picks

In today’s interconference battle on New Year’s Eve, the Phoenix Suns (27-7) are facing off versus the Boston Celtics (16-19) at TD Garden. Will Marcus Smart and Celtics win their first head-to-head game versus the Suns this season?. Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet...
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Celtics prediction, odds, spread, line: 2021 NBA picks, Dec. 31 best bets from model on 48-24 run

The Boston Celtics host the Phoenix Suns in an afternoon tilt on New Year's Eve at TD Garden. The Celtics are 9-7 at home this season, though Boston is just 16-19 overall. Phoenix is off to a blazing 27-7 start that includes an impressive 11-3 record in road games. Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader (health and safety protocols) are out for Phoenix while Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith and Enes Freedom (protocols) are out for Boston.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Nbc Sports Boston#Bally Sports#Celtics Suns
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy