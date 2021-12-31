Alabama vs. Cincinnati Live Stream: How To Watch The 2021 College Football Playoffs Live Online

Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Cincinnati Bearcats meet in the Cotton Bowl!

Another year, another Alabama squad back in the title picture. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide put up 41 points on the vaunted Georgia defense in the SEC Championship game to advance to play the Bearcats in the first round of the college football playoffs. Cincinnati finished the season with a perfect 13-0 record, defeating Notre Dame and Houston on their way to their second consecutive American Athletic Conference title. Do the Bearcats have what it takes to score the upset? We’re about to find out.

From start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch Alabama vs. Cincinnati live online.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE ALABAMA VS CINCINNATI GAME ON TODAY?

Today’s game (December 31) will air on ESPN.

WHAT TIME DOES THE ALABAMA-CINCINNATI GAME START?

This afternoon’s must-see matchup is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

HOW TO WATCH ALABAMA VS CINCINNATI LIVE:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch today’s college football playoff game live on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app.

ALABAMA VS CINCINNATI LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

You can also watch the Alabama game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of the aforementioned options offer an ESPN live stream. YouTube TV and fuboTV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH THE ALABAMA-CINCINNATI GAME LIVE ON HULU?

Yes! Hulu + Live TV ($64.99/month) subscribers can watch the game live via Hulu’s ESPN live stream. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.