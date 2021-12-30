ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

FDA accepts new drug application for ALS treatment

healio.com
 5 days ago

The FDA has accepted a new drug application, or NDA, for a combination of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol intended to treat ALS, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced in a press release. The FDA granted the treatment, called AMX0035, priority review and assigned it a prescription drug user fee act date...

www.healio.com

healio.com

Voluntary safety recall of contaminated metformin products

Viona Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is voluntarily recalling 33 lots of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP 750 mg, due to presence of N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, according to a company statement. Levels of NDMA out of the specification range were observed for 25°C/60%RH long-term stability samples of lot number M008132 tested at 17...
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants Fast Track status to Genprex’s drug for NSCLC treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation (FTD) to Genprex’s lead drug candidate, Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy, plus Keytruda to treat histologically confirmed unresectable stage III or IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The combination treatment is intended for use in NSCLC patients whose disease...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

Novel dry eye treatment shows efficacy in phase 2 trial

ST-100, a novel dry eye treatment, achieved positive topline results in a phase 2 clinical trial, according to a press release from Stuart Therapeutics. In the multicenter, randomized, controlled, double-masked trial, 160 patients received twice-daily dosing of 20 mg/mL of ST-100, 50 mg/mL of ST-100 or placebo. The 50 mg/mL...
HEALTH
healio.com

Asthma year in review: COVID-19, new drug approvals and more

The Healio Editors compiled the most-read asthma news published in 2021. Highlights from the previous year include new research and a Q&A on the relationship between asthma and COVID-19 outcomes; FDA approval of tezepelumab for severe asthma; FDA approval of dupilumab for children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate to severe asthma; and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Als#New Drug Application#Pharmaceuticals#Nda#Phenylbutyrate#Taurursodiol#Ci
healio.com

FDA grants fast track designation to TCR T-cell therapy for hepatocellular carcinoma

The FDA granted fast track designation to LioCyx-M004, a T-cell receptor T-cell therapy for treatment of adults with hepatitis B virus-related hepatocellular carcinoma. LioCyx-M004 (Lion TCR) is a genetically modified autologous cell therapy derived from T cells that have been transfected with mRNA encoding to express a T-cell receptor (TCR) that recognizes the hepatitis B surface antigen on the surface of HBV-related cancer cells.
CANCER
healio.com

Etanercept shows low drug survival in hidradenitis suppurativa

Etanercept was associated with reduced drug survival rates compared with other biologic therapies used to treat hidradenitis suppurativa, according to a study. “Biologics are important in treating patients with HS,” Hans Christian Ring, MD, PhD, of the department of dermato-venereology and wound healing centre at Bispebjerg Hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, and colleagues wrote. “However, to our knowledge, data on their real-life performance and treatment patterns in HS are limited.”
SCIENCE
healio.com

FDA approves levoketoconazole for Cushing’s syndrome

The FDA approved the steroidogenesis inhibitor levoketoconazole for adults with Cushing’s syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative, according to an industry press release. The approval of levoketoconazole (Recorlev, Xeris Biopharma) follows positive efficacy and safety results from the multinational phase 3 SONICS...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Alzheimer's Drugs Race to FDA

On June 7, 2021, the FDA approved aducanumab (Aduhelm), an Alzheimer's disease treatment targeting amyloid beta, using the accelerated approval pathway. As part of our review of 2021's top stories, we look ahead at what the Alzheimer's drug landscape looks like in the wake of the landmark FDA decision. No...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
patientdaily.com

Janssen Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of Teclistamab for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of teclistamab for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma. Teclistamab is an investigational, off-the-shelf, T-cell redirecting, bispecific antibody targeting both B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

NRx files new BTD request for COVID-19 treatment, after FDA declined previous request

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. NRXP, +10.44% soared 17.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the drug development company said it filed a new Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Zyesami in patients at immediate risk of death from COVID-19, despite treatment with Remdesivir. The FDA had previously declined Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and BTD for Zyesami, but had invited a new request based on new clinical evidence. NRx said it has narrowed its BTD request to treat COVID-19 respiratory failure in patients who progress despite treatment with remdesivir and other approved therapies. "At a time when America is entering a new COVID-related crisis, we thank the FDA for encouraging us to address the subset of patients who have no other approved treatment," said NRx Chief Executive Jonathan Javitt. The stock, which matched its record low close of $4.50 on Tuesday, has plummeted 81.6% this year, while the S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fox News South Texas

The FDA Has Approved a New Drug to Prevent Covid-19

The FDA approved a new pharmaceutical drug as prevention against Covid-19. The doctor in charge of the research and development department at DHR tells us who qualifies and what this new process is about. The Evusheld doses is to prevent Sars-Cov-2 and it differentiates from the rest of the other...
EDINBURG, TX
thechronicle-news.com

FDA Approves New Drug to Help Control Severe Asthma

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People who struggle with severe asthma now have a new treatment to get some relief. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an injectable drug called Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko), which would be administered every four weeks by a health care professional.
U.S. POLITICS
kfornow.com

NE Will Have To Wait For Ample Supply Of New COVID Drug Approved By FDA

(KFOR NEWS December 23, 2021) The FDA on Wednesday put its stamp of approval on an oral antiviral pill designed to treat COVID-19. Paxlovid, which was developed by Pfizer, is meant to be taken after people are diagnosed with COVID-19 – but before they’re sick enough to be hospitalized, the company says. Test results provided by Pfizer indicate Paxlovid cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%.
NEBRASKA STATE
uticaphoenix.net

FDA authorizes new antiviral treatment, a Pfizer pill; Omicron variant

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized use of a new antiviral pill that can be taken at home to help prevent people sick with COVID-19 from becoming severely ill. Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, reduced the risk of severe disease by nearly 90% in clinical trials and appeared to...
HEALTH
pncguam.com

FDA authorizes first COVID-19 treatment pill, Pfizer’s Paxlovin drug

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Pfizer’s Paxlovid drug. Emergency use authorization was granted Thursday for Pfizer’s Paxlovid – nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use – for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and children 12 years of age or older weighing at least 40 kilograms or about 88 pounds.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Snags Twin FDA Nods, Novavax Positive Vaccine News Continues, Arcutis Psoriasis Application Accepted For Review

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Novartis Receives FDA Nods For Arthritis Treatment And Cholesterol Drug. Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Cosentyx for the treatment of active enthesitis-related arthritis in patients four years and older, and active psoriatic arthritis in patients two years and older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Novartis wins FDA approval for new heart drug, but faces uphill sales battle

Novartis on Wednesday won Food and Drug Administration approval for a genetic drug that can powerfully lower cholesterol with just two injections a year, one that it hopes could be widely used to lower the risk of heart disease complications. Called Leqvio, the drug works similarly to approved cholesterol-cutting medicines...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Abbreviated New Drug Application for Vasopressin

Company is the first to file an ANDA referencing Vasostrict, which had total US sales of $786 million in 2020. The FDA has approved an abbreviated new drug application from Eagle Pharmaceuticals for vasopressin, a generic alternative to Vasostrict.1. “We expect vasopressin to be a significant addition to our hospital...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Racine County Eye

Wisconsin DHS ‘Pleased’: New COVID Drugs FDA Authorized

MADISON – Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said Thursday that she’s “pleased” to learn of U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization for two new medications to treat COVID-19. The FDA recently gave approval to Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir, the first oral antiviral medications authorized for use in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. The federal government will begin the allocation of these medications shortly and DHS is preparing for this medication to become available to eligible Wisconsinites within the coming weeks.
WISCONSIN STATE

