Colourful Beach Tiki & Tropical Inspired Tipi Wedding

whimsicalwonderlandweddings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh fives to Laura and Phil who pulled off the most incredible tiki wedding. They held their wedding at Down End Field in Devon, with a gorgeous tipi, airstream bar and triangle arch backdrop. It was epic. I love everything from the tropical greenery decor to the cool outfits,...

whimsicalwonderlandweddings.com

weddingchicks.com

Garden Boho Inspired Wedding For Two Soulmates

The custom macrame backdrop danced in the wind with the pampas grass arrangments as the bride made her way down the aisle. Asymmetrical lace appliques overlapped the champagne lining on her mesh mermaid gown that fit the boho theme perfectly. Her bridesmaids looked on in their mix-and-match white cotton dresses along with the groom, who was looking equally dapper in his black suit. After their garden ceremony, the couple retreated to their cabana-inspired reception complete with wicker peacock chairs and matching chandeliers.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
bridalmusings.com

Best Of BM 2021: Our Favorite Wedding Inspiration

Garden parties, exotic destinations, colorful wedding dresses & evolving cultural traditions – 2021 was a year of abundant color & renewed celebrations. Put together by the most talented wedding vendors from around the world, each week of 2021 has been filled with top-notch wedding inspiration. Across our Instagram &...
whimsicalwonderlandweddings.com

Super Stylish & Chic London Wedding with Bow Wedding Dress

Welcome to the divine Islington Town Hall wedding in London of Raluca and Andrei. I have to say that this may be one of the most stylish affairs I’ve ever laid eyes on 😍. First up, let me begin by raving about Raluca’s stunning mini dress with an epic bow back. It looked incredible teamed with heels and a pink peony bouquet, what a bridal look! Then there was Andrei’s lovely blue suit with pink bow tie, very dapper indeed.
desiretoinspire.net

A colourful family home

Notting Hill based design firm Barlow & Barlow embraced colour in this project for a fashion stylist who appears to take family life pretty seriously. 😉 This home has such a great energy for children to grow up in and is so lively and whimsical. I’d take this over stuffy and over-done any day.
equallywed.com

Two grooms try Generation Tux for winter wedding inspiration in Atlanta

Searching for a suit or tuxedo for your LGBTQ+ wedding? Meet Generation Tux, the new better way to rent the perfect suit or tuxedo for your wedding or special occasion. We set out to showcase this with Matt Mitchell and Tyler Hariraksatakoon, a couple in Atlanta, Georgia. Matt is an Equally Wed Pro Certified LGBTQ+ Inclusive™ wedding planner who owns Mitchell Event Planning, and Tyler is a graphic design student. The couple met on Tindr and has been together for one year. We invited Matt and Tyler to experience suit shopping with Generation Tux and then participate in our styled shoot featuring elements of a luxury winter wedding at the Wimbish House in Atlanta, Georgia, with Amanda Summerlin Photography. I sat down with the lovers to get their take on how it all went from the selection process to the online fitting. After the shoot, we packed it all up in the Generation Tux box and I dropped it off at a shipping center. So simple!
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The Plunging Purple Catsuit Halle Berry Wore To The People's Choice Awards—It's Too Sexy For Words!

Party season is definitely upon us, as proven by some of the super-dazzling outfits on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, December 7th. Halle Berry was one of the many A-listers to go down the sparkly route at the awards ceremony, and we are absolutely head over heels with her outfit of choice! The 55-year-old actress channeled one of her most iconic roles, and walked the red carpet in a seriously sexy catsuit from the Rick Owens Fall 2021 RTW collection. And we’re confident that Catwoman herself would give it her seal of approval!
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
rapradar.com

Video: Millyz “Highbeams”

Millyz brings cuffing season in the latest music video off his Blanco 4 album. Directed by Dom Bruno, Millyz raps the highs and lows of a relationship while bunned up at the crib with his lady. Here, they canoodle on the couch, argue and fight before making up in the bedroom.
