Britain has marked its hottest New Year’s Eve since records began, with the mercury climbing to 15.8C in parts of the country.Forecasters at the Met Office said the high was reached in Merryfield in Somerset shortly before 1pm, while Nantwich in Cheshire recorded the same temperature an hour later.The previous record of 14.8C had already been broken at 11am when the mercury hit 14.9C in Ryehill, East Yorkshire, and then again at noon when temperatures in Coningsby, Lincolnshire reached 15.3C.The record-breaking temperatures on New Year’s Eve followed what was described as a “much milder” December than usual.Met Office forecaster...

