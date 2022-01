If you know this one, you already know. If you don’t, take a breath before you get introduced. Then take another. And another. Be aware of those breaths. The meditative nature of the sounds is writ large across Montibus Communitas‘ The Pilgrim to the Absolute, the 2014 second-ish-and-what-do-numbers-matter-when-we-have-the-cosmos-as-our-playground full-length from the Lima, Peru, exploratory collective. It’s a record of multiple paths. You can be the pilgrim, decked out in travel gear, walking stick and headphones, making your way every step through the six-song/43-minute progression, from “The Pilgrim Under Stars” at the outset to “The Pilgrim to the Absolute” itself at the finish, the ‘Absolute’ itself providing both the pilgrim’s destination and the next path you can take. You can be the absolute. You can leave the details to the details, revel in the nighttime crickets and moving percussion of “The Pilgrim at the Shrine,” violin and drums reverbed out in distant what-did-I-take-and-how-much fashion as the music begins to shift about three minutes in, and spread mind-presence like pouring water in the memories of “The Pilgrim to the Source of Love and Life” and the droning resolution in “The Pilgrim and the Light Masters” and the concluding title-track. Closed eyes, you don’t have to see your steps because you know it doesn’t matter, if you slip you’ll just fly.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO