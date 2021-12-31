ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Local News Hour - December 31, 2021

By Michelle Deininger
KPCW
KPCW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

( 13:10) Slamdance Film Festival President and co-founder Peter Baxter. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018...

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Utah State
TheBriefly

The "Sad Protest Inside a Burger King" Edition

Possible light rain overnight. 72.28% of city residents have received two shots, 81.32% of city residents have received more than one shot. Source: NYC Department of Health. • One portion of the private sector vaccine mandate, which Mayor-elect Eric Adams intends to leave in place, extends to hiring babysitters, housekeepers, plumbers, etc. in private residences. If you hire someone to work in your home, you’re the overseer of a workplace, and with a $1,000 fine if you don’t check proof of vaccination. (Jake Offenhartz for Gothamist)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newstalkflorida.com

Live Coverage of the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade starting here at 11 am/ET

The Rose Parade, a 133 year tradition brings residents and visitors together on New Year’s Day to watch grand floats covered in flowers, massive marching bands that can exceed 300 members, and equestrian units like the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdales. The 2022 theme for the Tournament of Roses is “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” celebrating education.
CELEBRATIONS
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Hour#Breaking News#The Visalia Times Delta#The Cohasset Mariner#Csu Fresno
binghamtonhomepage.com

New York State COVID update Saturday, January 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday, January 1. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands. Today’s data...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Popular Car On Instagram

Whatever controversy social media has caused as a contributor to the foundation of civil society, it remains a major conduit for companies to reach consumers. For every attack of Facebook for fake news, hate speech, and IP infringement, there are thousands of products that are sold via its platform, which has over two billion users. […]
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Skiing
SFGate

The coolest thing to do in each Northern California county

If you feel like you've run out of things to do around the Bay Area, it's worth extending your range to the rest of the region. When we initially set out to find fascinating places to visit in every Northern California county, we didn't quite realize the scope of the project. Depending on where you draw the line between the northern and southern halves of the state, there are nearly 50(!) counties in NorCal.
AFP

New York prepares for muted year-end party

New Yorkers prepared Friday to welcome the new year in Times Square, with the famous ball drop and floating confetti, although in scaled-back fashion due to the pandemic. Revelers started gathering in Times Square in the afternoon for the time-honored festivities of watching a glass ball drop at the stroke of midnight, with the release of loads and loads of confetti.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. Times Square was also host to political theater Friday night with the transfer of power just after midnight from de Blasio to Eric Adams, a former policeman elected in November on a platform of fighting crime and socio-economic inequalities in the city.
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

New Nexus News: December 2021

Micah Engber is based out of Portland, Maine in the USA, and is a part of the Airplane Geeks Podcast where he is often referred to as their Main(e) Man. Micah is also a contributor to JetWhine.com and has been heard regularly on the Airline Pilot Guy and Plane Talking UK podcasts. You can reach him via Twitter at @MaineFly.
PORTLAND, ME
coastalbreezenews.com

Kiwanis Club December News

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island has had a very busy December. First, the December meeting was held at Cape Marco where they celebrated the holiday season with refreshments and a gift exchange. Fun was had by all!. In Kiwanis, the mission is to make the world a better place, one...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
KPCW

Two Main St. snow globes vandalized

In the last month, two of the nine snow globes along Park City’s Main St. have had to be been removed due to vandalism. This is the second year the snow globes were installed along Main Street but the first time someone has gone out of their way to vandalize them. President of the Historic Park City Alliance Rhonda Sideris says the first globe was damaged early December. The most recent globe was vandalized the early morning of December 20th. They don’t know if the same person is responsible for the damage...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Parkite builds network of generosity and care for refugees

Michelle: Dominique Smith wanted to help people in need this season. She didn't have a clear sense of who or how at first; she just had a desire to give back and do something. Her search for a way to contribute to others' well-being led her to a network of people recently arrived in the US after leaving their homelands.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy