A Cleveland-area prosecutor lashed out against armed auto thieves Saturday, one day after a city police officer was shot dead in an apparent carjacking. "These carjackers have declared war on our community," Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said, according to Cleveland.com, "and this community and law enforcement need to come together to put an end to this violence. These carjackings are happening almost every day throughout this county."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO