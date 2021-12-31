ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdare dispersal order issued after attempted police assaults

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dispersal order has been put in place after a group of youths tried to assault police officers and caused a disturbance in a town. Three teenagers were arrested after South Wales Police officers were called to Aberdare Bus Station, Rhondda Cynon...

www.bbc.com

