Nebraska State

Nebraska gubernatorial hopeful Thibodeau to travel state

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau has announced plans for a statewide campaign trip, starting Monday. Thibodeau said she will...

North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts' New Year statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of New Year’s Day, which is celebrated on January 1, 2022. “As we enter a new year, Nebraska is in a strong position due to the grit and character of our people.”. “Our state stands out nationally for our pandemic recovery...
North Platte Post

Cost of rebuilding Offutt will be higher than first thought

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska congressman and military officials say the cost of rebuilding Offutt Air Force Base is going to be far higher than engineers first thought. Republican Rep. Don Bacon told the Omaha World-Herald that he’s been told by Offutt officials to expect the original estimate of nearly $800 to rise to around $1.1 billion.
North Platte Post

Nebraska virus cases on the rise again after brief dip

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is reporting a rise in new virus cases again after a brief dip, although the latest numbers remain lower than earlier this month. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Nebraska reported 5,826 cases of COVID-19 last week, up from 5,488 the previous week. But the numbers are lower than the 7,052 cases reported the week before that.
North Platte Post

Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several nursing homes are closing in rural areas of Nebraska, with officials citing a nursing shortage and Medicaid reimbursements that can’t keep up. Nebraska Health Care Association President and CEO Jalene Carpenter told KETV-TV that at least six facilities closed or had partial closures this year.
North Platte Post

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82. Landra Reid says her husband died peacefully after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in...
North Platte Post

Food company sues over bacon that spoiled in warehouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska food company and its insurer want a warehouse company to pay them more than $400,000 because a shipment of bacon was destroyed inside one of its warehouses in Lincoln last year. Omaha food manufacturer Westin Inc. and Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company filed a...
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts Christmas statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated Dec. 25, 2021. “The Christmas season is a joyous time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. He changed the course of human history by proclaiming God’s love and sacrificing his life to save the world from sin. Jesus taught that it’s ‘more blessed to give than receive’ and that true greatness comes from serving others. This Christmas, I pray you’ll experience peace as you reflect on the Good News he preached.”
North Platte Post

North Platte airport gets $1 million grant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three Nebraska airports have been awarded $1 million federal grants under the new infrastructure law. The Grand Island Independent reports that the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska under the law. Kearney Regional and North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field...
North Platte Post

Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 54-year-old Iowa man has died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha. Police say Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment.
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

