Nebraska gubernatorial hopeful Thibodeau to travel state

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated Dec. 25, 2021. “The Christmas season is a joyous time to celebrate the birth of Jesus. He changed the course of human history by proclaiming God’s love and sacrificing his life to save the world from sin. Jesus taught that it’s ‘more blessed to give than receive’ and that true greatness comes from serving others. This Christmas, I pray you’ll experience peace as you reflect on the Good News he preached.”

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO