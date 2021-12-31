ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

By Associated Press
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 2 days ago

LONDON -- New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain are taking effect on Saturday, and a leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages. Beginning on Jan. 1, importers must make a full customs declaration...

www.dhbusinessledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ex-Brexit boss warns British businesses may ‘give up’ imports under new rules

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may “give up importing” as a result of new rules implemented in the new year.Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause “teething problems”, with some sectors hit harder than others.The news comes as Boris Johnson vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022.The Prime Minister marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came...
ECONOMY
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Frozen Food#Food Industry#Uk#The European Union#Eu#With
The Independent

Brexit poll: One year on, voters believe leaving EU has harmed UK’s interests

One year to the day since the UK left the European Union’s economic structures, the people of Britain believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good, according to a new poll.The exclusive Savanta survey for The Independent reveals that, on issues ranging from the economy to red tape to Britain’s ability to control its borders, more voters believe Brexit has worsened the UK’s position than improved it.Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) believe Boris Johnson lied to them about what Brexit would be like during the bitter referendum campaign of 2016.And by a clear margin, they said that the...
ELECTIONS
Telegraph

Brexit: Some UK businesses may 'give up' importing due to new rules, says former civil servant

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may "give up importing" as a result of new rules implemented in the new year. Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause "teething problems", with some sectors hit harder than others.
ECONOMY
The Independent

DUP warn Liz Truss of ‘major implications’ unless Protocol progress made

The DUP have said there will be “major implications” at Stormont if the Foreign Secretary fails to swiftly set a formal deadline to end negotiations with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Days after the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic claimed “London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe over the protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Liz Truss needed to provide a “clear date” for ending the talks.“We need a clear date now, we need a clear timeline in which there is an expectation of real progress or the Government takes the action that is necessary,” Sir...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Just one EU country signs deal to rescue post-Brexit music tours, despite Boris Johnson’s vow to ‘fix’ crisis

Only one of the 27 EU countries has agreed a deal to rescue post-Brexit music tours despite Boris Johnson’s vow to fix the crisis, an industry group is protesting.The prime minister made the pledge under pressure nine months ago – but only Spain has signed an agreement since, leaving artists drowning in expensive “mountains of red tape”.Now the Incorporated Society of Musicians is urging Liz Truss, the new Brexit minister, to reject the hardline approach of her predecessor, David Frost, which failed to make “progress”.“All the problems first identified as facing the creative sector due to the TCA [the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Around 132 million Covid jabs given last year amid Britain’s largest rollout

Around 132 million coronavirus jabs were given last year amid the largest vaccine campaign in British history.More than 90% of people in the UK over the age of 12 have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 jab and 82.4% have had their second.The emergence of the Omicron variant triggered an acceleration of the rollout over the festive season, and more than 1.6 million people received their booster dose in the final week of 2021.This brought the total UK number of boosted adults to 34 million, including three in four eligible adults in England.Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I’m an Afghan refugee studying in the UK – here are the challenges I face

I arrived in the UK with my family three years ago, and we have been waiting for a decision on our asylum seeker status ever since.My job in Afghanistan’s presidential palace with the senior adviser of the former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani put me in a very vulnerable situation as a woman. The Taliban were always targeting government workers, particularly independent women. I witnessed multiple bomb blasts around our offices, and lost two colleagues who were individually targeted and shot dead while leaving their homes for work. Because of this, my mother, father and sister and I fled, arriving in...
EDUCATION
The Independent

EU draft on financing nuclear and gas plants raises ire

Draft European Union plans that would allow nuclear and gas energy to remain part of the bloc's path to a climate-friendly future came under immediate criticism over the weekend from both environmentalists and some governing political parties in EU member nations.In draft conclusions seen by The Associated Press, the EU's executive commission proposes a classification system for defining what counts as an investment in sustainable energy. Under certain conditions, it would allow gas and nuclear energy to be part of the mix. The plans would have a huge impact on nuclear-fired economies like France and on Germany s gas-fueled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Macron hopes for EU 'turning point' in NY address

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that 2022 should be a "turning point" for the European Union, in an national address just four months from elections. The pro-EU 44-year-old, who is a narrow favourite for re-election in April, hailed the EU's role in securing vaccines against Covid-19 for the continent and in providing funds for national stimulus plans which are set to be rolled out in 2022. "The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a 13-minute speech recorded in the garden of the Elysee presidential palace. "Our continent has been decried so much in recent years. They say it's divided, incapable of collective projects, in the process of becoming a historical irrelevance." The Covid-19 crisis "has demonstrated that our Europe can be not only useful but also a source of hope," he said.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit forces British student to spend Christmas and New Year in Madrid

A British student is spending the festive season in Spain rather than with family – because Spanish red tape combined with Brexit means she cannot leave the country while her visa is processed.Lucy Taylor, 21, from East Sussex, is a Warwick University student on her year abroad. Until 2021 she would have been able to spend the academic year in Spain without formality.But since the Brexit transition phase ended a year ago, British students require visas to study in any of the 27 European Union nations.Ms Taylor applied for her visa for Spain in June – one of a mountain...
EUROPE
The Independent

Tory ‘chaos’ in Downing Street holding back the party in Scotland, ex-MP says

A former Scottish Conservative chairman has complained that the “continuing chaos in Downing Street” is “holding back” the party’s prospects in Scotland and could lose them seats in this year’s council elections.Peter Duncan said that “anxious Scots Tory councillors” were now “contemplating a campaign where they feel like the fall guys for Downing Street incompetence”.Adding that the Tories had been hit by a “devastating sequence of disastrous missteps” over the autumn, he argued that the formation of a separate Scottish party was now “much more likely”.Mr Duncan, who was Scotland’s only Tory MP between 2001 and 2005, spoke out after former...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Masks in classrooms return, amid fears quarter of workers may be absent with Omicron

Secondary school pupils in England will have to wear face masks in class again after the Christmas holidays because of Covid-19, ministers have ruled. Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, wrote in The Sunday Telegraph: “There can be no excuse for our children not learning face to face in the classroom where they want and need to be.”The rules will run until 26 January. Masks were already recommended in communal areas for older students and staff.The announcement came as England notched a record one-day coronavirus infection tally of 162,572. A further 154 people died in England within 28 days of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Javid warns Covid curbs must be ‘last resort’ as pandemic enters third year

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort” and the UK must look to “live alongside” coronavirus in 2022, the Health Secretary has said.But Sajid Javid said the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter” as reports suggested a work from home order in England could be in place for most of January to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant.Government figures showed a further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK on Friday, another new record for daily reported cases.But a leading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Resource for Suburban Chicago

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy