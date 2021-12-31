ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart, Crocs, Alibaba

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Wall Street's main indexes eased in choppy trading on Friday, but headed for their best three year run since 1999, driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation.

At 11:13 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.05% at 36,378.66. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.07% at 4,775.24 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.18% at 15,712.645.

** Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR.O): up 30.4% BUZZ-Gains on share buyback plan

** Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS.O): up 20.6% BUZZ-Rises after FDA approves rare disorder treatment

** Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N): up 0.5%

** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 0.9%

** Carnival Corp (CCL.N): down 1.6% BUZZ-U.S. travel stocks mixed in 2021 as COVID-19 cases surge again

** Xilinx Inc (XLNX.O): down 0.4% BUZZ-Slips as $35 bln AMD deal delayed

** Macy's Inc (M.N): down 1.6%

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): up 0.7%

** Home Depot (HD.N): up 0.9%

BUZZ-Department stores, home-improvement chains lead retail recovery in 2021

** Crocs Inc (CROX.O): down 0.8%

** Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N): up 0.4%

** Coty Inc (COTY.N): up 0.2%

BUZZ-U.S. apparel, luxury and beauty stocks post solid gains in 2021

** Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd : down 3.3%

** Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N): up 0.6%

** Weibo Corp : down 2.1%

BUZZ-Regulatory crackdown slams U.S.-listed shares of Chinese tech cos in 2021

** Nutriband Inc (NTRB.O): up 168.5%

BUZZ-Nutriband stock more than doubles on Korean patent approval for core tech

** Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH.N): up 1.0%

** Quidel Corp (QDEL.O): up 0.6%

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N): up 0.3%

BUZZ-Laboratory Corp shares top performer among COVID-19 test makers in 2021

** Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O): down 0.4%

** Netflix Inc (NFLX.O): down 0.6%

** Amazon.com Inc : down 0.5%

BUZZ-Alphabet eyes best year in over a decade, top Big Tech performer

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Corp#Alphabet Inc#Dji#Ixic#Fda#Southwest Airlines Co#Boeing Co Lrb Ba N#Xilinx Inc Lrb Xlnx O#Macy S Inc#Walmart Inc#Home Depot#Buzz Department#Crocs Inc Lrb Crox O#Coty Inc#Weibo Corp#Chinese#Nutriband Inc Lrb#Ntrb O#Korean#Quidel Corp Lrb
smarteranalyst.com

Report: Alibaba to Expand Grocery Retail Business

Alibaba’s (NYSE: BABA) Freshippo, the grocery retail chain, is likely to add three new membership stores in January 2022, according to a report on Benzinga.China Daily reported on Thursday that including the new stores, the tally will reach seven stores since initiation of the membership-only warehouse chain in October 2020.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

This FAANG Stock Emerged As The Winner For 2021 — And It Isn't Apple

The FAANGs, which command a combined market capitalization of a whopping $7.8 trillion, are five high-profile companies that dominate the U.S. tech sector. The acronym stands for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.41% higher to $344.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.97 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Munger’s Alibaba Loses Its Sparkle in 2021

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) inspired CEO. (Trades, Portfolio) to invest in high-quality stocks for the long term. Prior to working at Berkshire, Munger studied mathematics at University of Michigan and law at Harvard. The chairman of Los Angeles-based Daily Journal introduced the concept of “Elementary, Worldly Wisdom” as it relates to business and finance.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Pfizer, Peloton, Carnival and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Pfizer — Shares rose 1.1% after British regulators approved the use of Paxlovid, the drugmaker's Covid-19 antiviral pill, for people over 18 with mild to moderate illness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week authorized the use of Paxlovid for patients 12 and up with mild to moderate Covid who are most likely to end up hospitalized or not survive.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy