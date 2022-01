With films finally in cinemas again, the Hollywood shutdown is officially over (with new safety and health protocols, of course). But like every industry, the film world went through the awkward period of moving forward while being unsure about COVID-19. This led to tight restrictions and requirements to get things up and running again. Many Hollywood stars and projects were affected, but some took it harder than others. That was the case for Don’t Look Up’s Meryl Streep. The Mary Poppins Returns star opened up about how she forgot to act while filming the Netflix film during quarantine.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO