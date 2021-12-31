Evan Mobley had a layup so nice even Kyle Kuzma had to dap him up

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has quite a repertoire of moves on the court, which has made for some dazzling highlights this season. He has impressed his coaching staff and teammates on a nightly basis and, now, even the opposition.

Mobley on Thursday produced 21 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and one steal in 32 minutes of work in a 110-93 loss to the Washington Wizards. He went 10-of-20 from the field for his second straight 20-point game.

The third pick turned in arguably the play of the game in the first quarter. With the ball near the corner, Mobley drove the baseline and proceeded to put up a smooth up-and-under layup with Daniel Gafford contesting the shot.

Immediately following the play, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma hilariously gave Mobley a high-five after finishing the difficult shot. Kuzma confirmed the gesture afterward on Twitter and gave Mobley some praise with a lofty comparison to Hall of Famer George Gervin.

Mobley was touted as one of the most versatile players in the NBA draft given his skills on offense and ability to defend nearly every position on the court. The layup certainly showed just how smooth Mobley can be and what he can do with the ball in his hands.

The scary thing about Mobley is he is just 27 games into his career in the NBA. With added development and maturation, Mobley has the potential to be a game-changing player in the league for a long time that can help keep the Cavaliers contenders in the Eastern Conference.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!