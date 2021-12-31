ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Evan Mobley had a layup so nice even Kyle Kuzma had to dap him up

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxEv8_0dZwlA2Q00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has quite a repertoire of moves on the court, which has made for some dazzling highlights this season. He has impressed his coaching staff and teammates on a nightly basis and, now, even the opposition.

Mobley on Thursday produced 21 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and one steal in 32 minutes of work in a 110-93 loss to the Washington Wizards. He went 10-of-20 from the field for his second straight 20-point game.

The third pick turned in arguably the play of the game in the first quarter. With the ball near the corner, Mobley drove the baseline and proceeded to put up a smooth up-and-under layup with Daniel Gafford contesting the shot.

Immediately following the play, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma hilariously gave Mobley a high-five after finishing the difficult shot. Kuzma confirmed the gesture afterward on Twitter and gave Mobley some praise with a lofty comparison to Hall of Famer George Gervin.

Mobley was touted as one of the most versatile players in the NBA draft given his skills on offense and ability to defend nearly every position on the court. The layup certainly showed just how smooth Mobley can be and what he can do with the ball in his hands.

The scary thing about Mobley is he is just 27 games into his career in the NBA. With added development and maturation, Mobley has the potential to be a game-changing player in the league for a long time that can help keep the Cavaliers contenders in the Eastern Conference.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Kyle Kuzma And Winnie Harlow Back Together Five Months After Split

Love isn't dead after all -- NBA baller Kyle Kuzma and supermodel Winnie Harlow are officially dating again ... just five months after breaking up. TMZ Sports has learned ... Kuz and Harlow picked up right where they left off earlier this month, deciding to give their relationship another try.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma Has A Ram 1500 TRX Truck With Custom Wheels

NBA players often own and drive multiple stylish vehicles. After all, when one lives the NBA lifestyle, it makes sense to try and spend some of the wealth that comes with it on one's hobbies. Some people may spend it on things like fashion, while others spend it on cars.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Twitter Trolls Kyle Kuzma over ‘Elon Musk’ Tweet

Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma has his own tactics for making regular appearances on the headlines whether it is regarding his fashion sense, his opinions, or his political statements. Kuzma’s trade to the Wizards this off-season was the by-product after he expressed his desires to the Lakers’ front office for...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Gervin
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Kyle Kuzma
FanSided

Cavs’ Evan Mobley slips to #3, newcomer emerges to top of Rookie Ladder

The best ability is availability. We all learned that lesson last week, as COVID-19 cases around the league surged causing league-wide absences. Among the notable rookies to miss time while in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols are the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ Evan Mobley, the Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, and the Indiana Pacers’ Chris Duarte. However, in the wake of some of the absences, we’ve seen some new rookies take advantage of their newfound playing time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards
WTOP

Kyle Kuzma sees recent hot streak as something to build on

WASHINGTON — For a brief moment there on Saturday night, it seemed like Kyle Kuzma had done it once again. In a season full of clutch moments from the Wizards forward, he made yet another big shot, this one a go-ahead three to give Washington a two-point lead with just 3.3 seconds left on the clock.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy