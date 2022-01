The merch for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been subjected to an odd rollout. The film has tried to preserve secrets from fans as a means to provide an opportunity for surprises in theaters, so a lot of the villains and new Spider-Man suits have not been revealed as part of the collectible lines from various manufacturers. However, one of the best options to be coming available is the Black & Gold suit sixth scale figure by Hot Toys. It brilliantly features the inside-out version of Peter Parker's suit as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sideshow has provided ComicBook.com with an advanced sample of the figure (which has an official product page on their site) projected to ship in the first quarter of 2022 so that we can take a look at it. The video above features a full unboxing of the figure.

