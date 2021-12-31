AP source: Hammon finalizing deal to coach WNBA's Aces

Chantel Jennings and Shams Charania of The Athletic report that San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is “closing in on a landmark deal” to become head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. It will be a “record-setting contract” for a WNBA head coach, according to Jennings and Charania.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has watched Becky Hammon's growth on the sideline the past eight NBA seasons. With Hammon officially becoming a head coach for the first time Friday, taking over the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, Popovich said it's time for her to write this new chapter in her basketball career.
LAS VEGAS, NV (Dakota News Now) - After making history as the first woman to become an assistant coach in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, South Dakota native Becky Hammon is getting her first head coaching job. The Rapid City native is returning to the WNBA after being...
For years, the record books were waiting. Becky Hammon was going to be the first female head coach in NBA history. Only the years kept passing, and what seemed like an inevitability began to appear as though it were nothing more than a mirage. Hammon spent eight years as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, but she never got the ultimate call-up.
Longtime Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is reportedly set to take the final step to a head coach's chair. NBA LEAGUE PASS: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) The report comes exactly one year after Hammon made history by becoming the first woman to coach in...
Spurs fans will have to cheer on Becky Hammon from afar as the basketball powerhouse is expected to move on from her time as assistant coach in San Antonio. Hammon, who became the first female full-time assistant coach in NBA history when she joined the Spurs in 2014, is reportedly “closing in on a deal” for a head coaching job within the WNBA.
Report: Becky Hammon nearing record-breaking deal with Aces originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The WNBA is on the verge of getting a legend back. Becky Hammon is finalizing a five-year contract to become head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Chantel Jennings. The deal reportedly would make her the highest-paid coach in WNBA history.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aces are close to finalizing a deal to make Becky Hammon their next head coach, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN, Hammon, who serves as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, is close to an agreement with the team on a 5-year deal that would make her the highest-paid coach in the WNBA. Hammon would remain with the Spurs through the rest of the regular season.
Becky Hammon is leaving the NBA and, to some, that’s a letdown. With every leap she’s made over the past seven years, she’s come to represent something bigger than herself and, for now, the last step remains untaken. But there’s another way to look at it. If...
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones has reportedly died at the age of 88. On Friday morning, Washington Post sports columnist John Feinstein said he was informed of the Hall of Famer’s passing by his son Aubre Jones. Born in Wilmington, NC in 1933, Sam Jones went on to attend...
One NBA player is coming to Christian Wood’s defense after Wood came under fire this week from the woman he hit with an errant pass. The Houston Rockets big man Wood was trying to throw an outlet pass to a teammate in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the pass sailed on him and struck a woman named Isabella Fitz in the stands (video here).
Steph Curry has started the season on fire and led his Golden State Warriors to the joint-best record in the NBA. The point guard has been electric to watch this season, claiming the record for most three-pointers made by a player in NBA history as well as becoming the first ever player to make 3,000 three-pointers.
Tracy McGrady is often considered one of the most skillful players in the history of the NBA. T-Mac was a superstar sensation and became a fan favorite because of his flashy play. Many fans would tune into McGrady's game to see how he handled one-on-one situations. And now, McGrady is...
One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, with the two stars going at it on the court throughout the lengths of their professional careers no matter the team they were with.
The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
