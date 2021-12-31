ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

'A moral giant': South Africans pay their respects to Tutu

By ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africans from all corners of retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu's “rainbow nation” filed past...

www.ftimes.com

The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
CBS News

Cathedral bells honor the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa

Johannesburg — Bells rang at midday Monday from St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death at age 90. The bells at the cathedral, where Tutu urged South Africans of all races to work together against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon for five days to mark Tutu's life.
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
mediaite.com

‘This Loss is Immeasurable’: Barack Obama, Dalai Lama, and More Pay Tribute to Anti-Apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero, has died at age 90, prompting condolences and tributes to pour in from across the globe. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the news on Sunday, writing, “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
The Guardian

Can white South Africa live up to Ubuntu, the African philosophy Tutu globalised?

Under a 1986 newsletter headline, “Ubuntu, Abantu, Abelungu”, Black Sash, the anti-apartheid organisation founded as the vanguard of white liberal women’s opposition in South Africa, reported surprising findings from a white fieldworker in their programme against forced land removals – Black people of the land do not consider white people to be people. That is, we do not consider them to be Abantu. Instead, they are abelungu.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Obituary | Desmond Tutu: South African equality activist

Desmond Tutu, the cleric who used his pulpit and spirited oratory to help bring down apartheid in South Africa and then became the leading advocate of peaceful reconciliation under Black majority rule, died Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90. His death was confirmed by the office of South Africa’s...
The Independent

African leaders hail Tutu, but many don't follow his lead

African leaders are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his fearless campaign that helped end South Africa s brutal apartheid regime and bring democracy to the country.But many of the same leaders have remained silent about the late Nobel Peace Prize winner's support for issues they're uncomfortable with, such as his support for LGBTQ rights democratic freedoms and environmental issues.Tutu died Sunday at age 90. His casket is to lie in state Thursday and Friday at St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town where the public is invited to file past to pay their respects...
fox4now.com

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's foe of apartheid, dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, has died at 90. Tutu was an uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression against its Black majority. The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later as the Archbishop of Cape Town, as well as frequent protests, to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity. He was also a leading advocate for LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage. Former U.S. President Barack Obama hailed Tutu as “a moral compass for me and so many others.” The Dalai Lama, a good friend of Tutu’s, said Tutu was “entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good.”
AFP

'Rainbow Nation' S.Africa bids goodbye to much-loved Tutu

Liz Cowan, a 65-year-old white social worker, grew up in apartheid South Africa being told that the charismatic black cleric Desmond Tutu was a dangerous man. But on Thursday she joined crowds of people of all races lining up to pay their respects to the fearless fighter against white-majority rule, as he lay in state inside the Cape Town cathedral where he had preached for a decade. "He was so vilified. It was only as a teenager that I realised he was a good guy," she recalled, standing in a queue truly representative of a country that Tutu had dubbed "the Rainbow Nation". Young and old South Africans came in numbers, patiently waiting to be ushered into St George's Cathedral to bid farewell to the globally revered icon as he lay in his simple pinewood coffin.
BoardingArea

When Desmond Tutu Was Subject To Secondary Screening At Johannesburg Airport

Flashpoint 1986. Desmond Tutu, the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Nobel laureate, and freedom fighter was traveling to Cape Town from Jan Smuts International Airport in Johannesburg. Hundreds of passengers streamed through the airport security checkpoint. None were stopped for secondary screening. But Tutu was. Desmond Tutu, Secondary Airport Screening,...
TIME

A Clenched Fist and an Open Hand: Lessons Learned from Desmond Tutu

I know “the Reverend and the rock star” sounds like the start of a joke, not the description of a friendship. Improbable as it was, Desmond Tutu , who died on Dec. 26, and I did have a friendship, and it’s been one of the blessings of my life. Not just to know him, but to have the chance to learn from him, to take inspiration from him, and to try to get a grip of the radical Christianity he preached even, at times, against the orthodoxy of his own church.
