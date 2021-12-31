ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Journalist Walks Streets After Marshall Fire Burns Neighborhood, Finds One House Standing

By Jon Jackson
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been destroyed by what's already been called the most destructive fire in Colorado...

The Independent

Boulder wildfire: Videos show families fleeing Chuck E Cheese and Costco as Colorado consumed with wildfires

Customers rushed to evacuate a Costco retail store and a Chuck E Cheese restaurant in Superior, Colorado, on Thursday after a wildfire started spreading rapidly across the area due to gusty winds.Thousands of people in Colorado have been evacuated as hundreds of homes were destroyed by wildfires that tore through parts of the state.Videos on social media showed several people evacuating the store and restaurant.A video taken from inside the Chuck E Cheese outlet shared by Twitter user Jason Fletcher showed large patches of flames just a few metres away from the building.Parents were seen screaming inside the outlet...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

91-Year-Old Nadine Turnbull Among 3 People Missing After Marshall Fire In Superior And Louisville

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — On Saturday, The Boulder County sheriffs office confirmed that at least three people are missing from the Marshall Fire in Boulder County — two from Superior, one from the Marshall area. That was after initial reports of hundreds missing in the fast moving wildfire that became an urban fire running over hundreds of homes. Officials are not able to get into certain structures because of ash, debris and inches of snow. One of the missing individuals has been identified as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull. Family members say Turnbull lives right behind the Target store and was last...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Person
Jared Polis
momtastic.com

Colorado Mom Barely Escapes Marshall Fire With Her Children and Dogs

Areas surrounding Boulder, Colorado, are currently enflamed due to the Marshall Fire. One mother from the area stands as a bit of a cautionary tale for common sense, based on a report from The Colorado Sun. On Thursday, Christina Eisert witnessed a number of — what one might define as...
COLORADO STATE
9News

AP Images: Burned homes, businesses covered in snow after Marshall Fire

Daniel Peers looks through the snow covered remains of his brother's burned homes after the Marshall Wildfire Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
LOUISVILLE, CO
Axios

Officials: Two missing from Colorado’s Marshall Fire

Two people are unaccounted for as of Saturday, according to Colorado officials, after the Marshall wildland fire tore through dense neighborhoods north of Denver, destroying what could be close to 1,000 homes. Why it matters: Officials initially believed no one was missing. “We thought we were at zero…but that was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado fire: Evacuated residents watch via doorbell cameras as their homes burn

More than 30,000 residents have fled their homes in the vicinity of Boulder, Colorado, as 110mph winds sparked multiple wildfires.Many of those evacuees have no idea whether or not they will have anything to return to after the fires pass.Horrifying aerial footage shows fires glowing at night around the town of Superior and an unknown number of structures, including houses, have been destroyed.Some of those evacuated were able to log in to doorbell cameras and other home security systems and watch as the fast-moving wildfires swept towards their properties.Twitter user Wendy posted footage from a camera outside her home...
ENVIRONMENT
cpr.org

PHOTOS: The Marshall fire tore through this Louisville neighborhood

On a cul de sac in Louisville, surrounded by other homes and streets and a nearby school untouched by Thursday's wind-driven maelstrom, the destruction was complete. On this New Year's Eve, as snow began to fall, there was near silence in the smoky damp air. More than 500 homes were lost in Boulder County in the Marshall and Middle Fork fires.
LOUISVILLE, CO
