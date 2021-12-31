Journalist Walks Streets After Marshall Fire Burns Neighborhood, Finds One House Standing
Hundreds of homes and businesses have been destroyed by what's already been called the most destructive fire in Colorado...www.newsweek.com
Hundreds of homes and businesses have been destroyed by what's already been called the most destructive fire in Colorado...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1