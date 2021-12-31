Journalist Walks Streets After Marshall Fire Burns Neighborhood, Finds One House Standing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — On Saturday, The Boulder County sheriffs office confirmed that at least three people are missing from the Marshall Fire in Boulder County — two from Superior, one from the Marshall area. That was after initial reports of hundreds missing in the fast moving wildfire that became an urban fire running over hundreds of homes. Officials are not able to get into certain structures because of ash, debris and inches of snow. One of the missing individuals has been identified as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull. Family members say Turnbull lives right behind the Target store and was last...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO