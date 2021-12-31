How to See 'Fortnite's New Year's Live Event in the Countdown to 2022

It's almost 2022 and Pokemon Go is ringing in the year with a brand new loading screen. Earlier today, Niantic pushed a brand new loading screen in Pokemon Go to coincide with its New Year's event. The event shows a trainer watching fireworks alongside several Pokemon, including a Growlithe, Raikou, Hoothoot, and several others. The new loading screen also hinted at the first new Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go in 2022 – Helioptile and Flabebe. Both new Pokemon can be spotted in the loading screen, with multiple Flabebe appearing at the bottom of the screen, while Helioptile is just to the left of Growlithe. You can check out the full loading screen below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO