How to See 'Fortnite's New Year's Live Event in the Countdown to 2022

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"Fortnite" is ringing in the New Year with an in-game fireworks display. Here is everything you need to know about when it takes place and how to...

Pokemon Go New Year's Event Detailed

A new year is almost upon us, and Pokemon Go is once again giving players a way to celebrate in the game. The festivities will begin Friday December 31st at 10:00 p.m. local time, and will run through Tuesday January 4th at 8:00 p.m. Players can expect to see fireworks lighting up the sky starting at 11:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve, lasting through January 2nd at 12:00 a.m. Players can expect to see new Timed Research and Field Research during the event, which will help players obtain returning costumed Pokemon, as well as newcomers, including New Year's Hat Hoothoot, and 2022 Glasses Slowking.
Is There a Valorant New Year's Event?

This year, Valorant has received a ton of cool skins, and they're celebrating the new year by hosting 2021's Run It Back Collection in the store for the next 10 days. Valorant's first year since release has just ended, with the anniversary of the official release being June of 2020.
Here are the best new video games coming out in January 2022

January 2022 kicks off the year with a serious bang, so we hope you’ve still got plenty of holiday savings for new video games. The new year might only just be starting, but thanks to a number of pandemic-related delays, the video games calendar is already booming. Here’s everything worth keeping an eye on.
Season's gaming: What video games to play during the winter holiday

Each holiday season offers a unique opportunity to slow down from the hustle-and-bustle, spend time with family and play plenty of video games. Like an endless spout, a flow of new titles are released each year offering a variety of outstanding experiences. A select few lean into the holiday season with special in-game events that can offer a bit of added immersion for this time of year.
Pokemon Go's New Loading Screen Teases First New Pokemon of 2022

It's almost 2022 and Pokemon Go is ringing in the year with a brand new loading screen. Earlier today, Niantic pushed a brand new loading screen in Pokemon Go to coincide with its New Year's event. The event shows a trainer watching fireworks alongside several Pokemon, including a Growlithe, Raikou, Hoothoot, and several others. The new loading screen also hinted at the first new Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go in 2022 – Helioptile and Flabebe. Both new Pokemon can be spotted in the loading screen, with multiple Flabebe appearing at the bottom of the screen, while Helioptile is just to the left of Growlithe. You can check out the full loading screen below:
The Comedy Arena presents New Year's Laughing Eve: Countdown to 2022

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Comedy Arena will present New Year's Laughing Eve: Countdown to 2022. The event features original stand-up comedy starring Aaron Aryanpur from FOX’s Laughs, Comedy Central’s Up Next Talent Search, and NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity. There will also be an interactive improv comedy show starring the New Year's Eve Players, a champagne toast, party favors, and dance party.
Pokémon GO New Year’s Event: Everything We Know

The Pokémon GO New Year's event is set to start Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, from 10 p.m. to Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 8 p.m. local time, Niantic announced in a blog post on Thursday. As teased in the post, Niantic is looking to go all out in continuing...
