How would you react if you came home to find your beloved pet face-to-face with a wild predator? One unlucky woman had to find out the answer the hard way. A new anxiety-inducing viral video made the rounds on the Internet early this December that showed a tiny Shih-poo meeting a curious mountain lion. While a glass door safely separated the two animals, the event was still terrifying for the pup’s owner, Sarah Bole, and many who viewed the Facebook video. Keep reading to catch the full video of this brave Shih-poo dog watching a mountain lion.

GRAND LAKE, CO ・ 23 DAYS AGO