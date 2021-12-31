ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

These states will increase their minimum wages in 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GF8ch_0dZwjjwz00

(NEXSTAR) – Throughout 2021, numerous national retailers increased their minimum pay rates. In 2022, more than half of the states in the U.S. will increase their own minimum wages.

Nationally, the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . As of fall 2021, 16 states have minimum wage rates at the federal level.

In the new year, 26 states will implement an increase to their minimum wage, according to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

The company’s report shows California will have the highest state rate at $15 an hour. Parts of New York, including New York City, will also have a $15 minimum wage.

Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents

Ten states have scheduled incremental increases to bring their minimum wage to $15 an hour within the coming years:

  • California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts by 2023
  • New Jersey by 2024
  • Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large employers), and Rhode Island by 2025
  • Florida and Maryland (for small employers) by 2026

Below is an interactive map showing which states will see an impact to their minimum wage in 2022:

Seven states will see an increase of $1 or more to their minimum hourly wage:

  • California (from $13 to $14 for companies with 25 or fewer employees ; to $15, for companies with 26 or more employees)
  • Connecticut (from $13 to $14)
  • Delaware (from $9.25 to $10.50)
  • Florida (from $10 to $11)
  • Illinois (from $11 to $12)
  • New Jersey ($13 for most employees, up from $12)
  • New Mexico ($10.50 to $11.50)
  • Virginia ($9.50 to $11)

Other states raising their minimum wages during 2022 include Connecticut, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hr

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are five states that do not require a minimum wage: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Issues to watch in the 2022 Alabama legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Jan. 11 for the 2022 legislative session. Here are some issues to watch as the session begins. PANDEMIC RELIEF FUNDS Lawmakers face decisions on how to spend over $1.5 billion in state relief funds from the American Rescue Plan. Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Birmingham, AL
Business
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Living Wage#Hobby Lobby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
CBS 42

As COVID cases rise, Alabamians exercise caution to enjoy NYE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With COVID-19 cases surging in Alabama, many health experts believe it isn’t wise to go to large New Year’s Eve parties. “You will undoubtedly come into contact with someone who has it, who may not even know it. And it is very, very contagious. Maybe more so from other variants we’ve […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy