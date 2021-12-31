ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

These states will increase their minimum wages in 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHvB8_0dZwi9Pz00

(NEXSTAR) – Throughout 2021, numerous national retailers increased their minimum pay rates. In 2022, more than half of the states in the U.S. will increase their own minimum wages.

Nationally, the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . As of fall 2021, 16 states have minimum wage rates at the federal level.

In the new year, 26 states will implement an increase to their minimum wage, according to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

The company’s report shows California will have the highest state rate at $15 an hour. Parts of New York, including New York City, will also have a $15 minimum wage.

Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents in all 50 states

Ten states have scheduled incremental increases to bring their minimum wage to $15 an hour within the coming years:

  • California (for smaller employers), Connecticut, and Massachusetts by 2023
  • New Jersey by 2024
  • Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large employers), and Rhode Island by 2025
  • Florida and Maryland (for small employers) by 2026

Below is an interactive map showing which states will see an impact to their minimum wage in 2022:

Seven states will see an increase of $1 or more to their minimum hourly wage:

  • California (from $13 to $15)
  • Connecticut (from $13 to $14)
  • Delaware (from $9.25 to $10.50)
  • Florida (from $10 to $11)
  • Illinois (from $11 to $12)
  • New Jersey ($13 for most employees, up from $12)
  • New Mexico ($10.50 to $11.50)
  • Virginia ($9.50 to $11)

Other states raising their minimum wages during 2022 include Connecticut, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hr

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are five states that do not require a minimum wage: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Lafayette, LA
Business
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Lafayette, LA
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Living Wage#Hobby Lobby
KLFY News 10

LDH reports sharp increase in Omicron cases during holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) estimates the proportion of Omicron cases in our state is 88.5% for the week ending December 25. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the proportion of Omicron in HHS Region 6 (which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas) is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

President Biden appoints State Rep. Edward “Ted” James to federal position

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Rep. Edward “Ted” James has been appointed by President Biden as Regional Administrator for the SBA’s South Central Region. “With his extraordinary dedication to public service and commitment to advancing communities, Ted’s leadership couldn’t come at a more crucial time for small businesses and innovative startups in our South […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Man’s plan to assassinate former presidents foiled by Cass County traffic stop, according to federal documents

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who federal authorities believe was driving from Northern California to Washington, D.C. to kill several notable figures was instead arrested in Iowa. According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court’s Southern District of Iowa, Kuachua Xiong was arrested along Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. […]
CASS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
KLFY News 10

Port of Delcambre improving docks with $2M federal grant

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — The Port of Delcambre will soon put two million dollars to work through the federal Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program. While Bayou Carlin is a great place fishermen can sell directly to the public, it’s not without its flaws. Sunken shrimp boats litter the docks, debris rests in the […]
DELCAMBRE, LA
KLFY News 10

Moncus park opening Saturday at site of former university farm

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A new park is opening where a university farm once operated in south Louisiana. Saturday is opening day for 100-acre (40-hectare) Moncus Park in Lafayette, news outlets report. Formal ceremonies are scheduled Jan. 8. “Enjoy the space, tell your friends come out,” J.P. MacFayden, executive director of Lafayette Central Park Inc., […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy