New CDC quarantine guidelines have some doctors scratching their heads

By Chris Conte
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
A sudden about-face by the CDC earlier this week dramatically reducing the recommended time people need to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 has many doctors across the country concerned.

Dr. Erin Bromage is an associate professor of biology at The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. He is worried that cutting suggested quarantine times in half won't do enough to slow the spread of the virus.

"There is no evidence to suggest at day five you are not shedding virus and in fact. There’s more evidence to suggest that you are," he said in an interview earlier this week.

On Monday, the CDC announced that an infected person should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10. At the end of five days, if you have no symptoms, you can leave quarantine but must wear a mask around others for another five days.

If you still have symptoms after isolating for five days, the CDC says you need to continue to stay home.

"With this, there’s no data. There’s nothing to support that shortening it to five days with no test is as safe as what we had before," Dr. Bromage added.

Dr. Bromage wanted to see some kind of rapid testing involved in the new CDC guidelines. He says a five-day quarantine, with a negative rapid test, would’ve been a much safer way to go.

"If you’ve got enough virus to be detected on the test you have enough virus to infect other people, if a rapid test is negative you should be confident in interactions with other people," Dr. Bromage said.

fox2detroit.com

How long do you need to isolate if you have COVID-19? -- CDC changes isolation, quarantine guidelines

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations. Under the new guidelines, if you test positive for Covid, you only need to isolate for five days if you are asymptomatic. However, if you have symptoms, you should still stay away from others for 10 days.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
SlashGear

The new CDC COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules are controversial

As we continue to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, our knowledge about the virus and how it spreads has been changing. This has led to guidance from agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that changes periodically. Now, the CDC has announced new quarantine guidelines for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have contracted asymptomatic COVID-19, and it may leave some people scratching their heads.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the US: Here’s the latest on symptoms, cases, vaccines in new CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
PHARMACEUTICALS
