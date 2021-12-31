ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.”

The actor and rapper were expected to perform from Times Square in New York before midnight on Friday.

“We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.

