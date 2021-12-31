ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan live, stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Washington State Cougars will meet the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday afternoon from the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

Washington State comes into this matchup having won six of their last eight games after knocking off Washington 40-13 in their last game. Meanwhile, Central Michigan is on a four-game winning streak and looking to make it five on Friday.

Tune in to the Tony the Tiger Bowl today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

#17 Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

How to watch College Football Bowl Season

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Washington State (-6.5) vs. Central Michigan

O/U: 57.5

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Tennessee football / Texas football / USC football / Wisconsin football

On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Former Ohio State football player makes stunning allegations about Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson began speaking out about his time with the program and, specifically, former head coach Urban Meyer. For as bad of a head coach as he was on the field, Urban Meyer was doomed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ultimately fired due to the other things. Whether it was not flying home with the team from Ohio, the infamous bar video, or kicking his kicker in warmups, his behavior was unacceptable. But now, his time with Ohio State football is looking as if it was problematic as well.
OHIO STATE
