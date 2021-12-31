ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Articles on Planetizen in 2021

By James Brasuell
Cover picture for the article365 days seemed both like 730 days and 182.5 days. Everything seemed new, and everything got old. 2021 was one doozy of a year. Planetizen has already devoted 6,000 words, spread across two "year in review" articles (Part One and Part Two) trying to make sense of how the surreality of...

PLANetizen

Year in Review: The Stories That Defined Urban Planning in 2021

Joe Biden talking infrastructure while on the campaign trail in February 2020. | Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock. This is part two of Planetizen's 2021 "Year in Review." Part one was published on December20, 2021. Check back again later for a "Top Trends to Watch in 2022" post. Still Waiting for...
POLITICS
PLANetizen

Planning for Racial Equity

Understand how land use regulation has been used to promote racial inequality. Understand major Fair Housing laws and their limitations with regard to land use regulation. Understand how current land use regulations can contribute to racial inequality. The motivations and rationales for racial equity analyses related to land use regulation.
SOCIETY
PLANetizen

Cities and Automobile Dependence: What Have We Learned?

The abstract for "Gasoline Consumption and Cities Revisited: What Have We Learnt?":. This article provides a personal reflection 30 years after we created the concept of automobile dependence. The paper entitled “Gasoline Consumption and Cities: A Comparison of US Cities with a Global Survey and Its Implications” and an associated book “Cities and Automobile Dependence” stirred up transport planning, especially in the US. We examine the criticisms, [sic] this evoked at the time within the perspective of what has happened in cities since then. Key policy prescriptions of re-urbanizing cities and prioritizing transit, walking and cycling, [sic] have been largely mainstreamed, though not without some painful changes in professional practice such as road capacity increases being seen as the only solution to traffic. Urban planning and transport policies adopted in innumerable cities worldwide have moved to reduce automobile dependence, though academic and policy debate continues. The future is likely to continue this debate, especially over autonomous cars where there will remain a fundamental need to keep cities on a path of reduced automobile dependence by ensuring that hard-won principles of reurbanization of corridors, integrated with new transit alternatives and walkability at precincts/stations, are given the highest priority.
TRAFFIC
PLANetizen

Ten Urban Success Stories From 2021

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, writes Linda Poon, cities around the world managed to succeed in some innovative ways during 2021. Poon describes ten positive urban developments that led to "transformative — and in some cases unprecedented — changes toward improving residents’ health, safety and overall livability."
POLITICS
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
PLANetizen

Seattle Neighborhood Calls for Highway Removal

Seattle's South Park neighborhood is joining the growing chorus of voices demanding the removal of urban freeways that have, for decades, divided neighborhoods and cut off communities from city amenities, transportation, and opportunities. According to Agueda Pacheco, a group called Reconnect South Park "not only wants to remove the segment of SR-99 that cuts through the neighborhood, it also wants to create a land trust to ensure the 40 acres it will free up are developed equitably."
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Suburbs#Blog Posts#Dot
smallbiztrends.com

How Much Money do Plumbers Make?

How much does a plumber make? It’s a good question if you’re looking to get started in the trades. Plumbing is a stable occupation with a good average salary of $25.55 per hour. Here’s everything you need to know about how to become a plumber. Plus some more...
ECONOMY
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen’s 25 most-read articles of 2021

This year in Henrico County has had a bit of everything – from the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations, to the decisions surrounding a return to school, to development and redevelopment projects countywide, from tragedy (the shocking murder of a girl in the West End) to triumph (a state championship for the Varina High School football team) and much in between.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Nevada Independent

The unexpected entrepreneurship of the COVID era

That seems to be the thinking of an ever larger share of the American workforce who — having suffered major disruptions over the past two years to their social and professional lives — have decided to finally launch that business idea floating around in the back of their minds.
BUSINESS
PLANetizen

Atlanta Suburb Freezes Residential Rezonings

Fayetteville, a city of 19,000 people located south of Atlanta in Georgia, has frozen all new residential rezoning applications for a period of sixth months, with a unanimous vote by the council and support from the city's mayor, Ed Johnson. An article by Jill Howard Church for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
ATLANTA, GA
PLANetizen

O'Toole, Cato Institute Part Ways

In a post for his "Antiplanner" blog, Randal O'Toole announced that he had been fired by the Cato Institute. "[The Cat Institute's] explanation was that they had reorganized their economics policy group and I no longer fit within the new organization. I hadn’t been a part of any policy group for my first eight years at Cato and fit just fine," writes O'Toole.
ECONOMY
Bay News 9

Urban City Codes encourages Black representation in technology

CLEVELAND — It’s no secret that technology is a field dominated by men, a majority of them white. As the workforce continues to shift to technology-driven industries, one Cleveland-area training company is working to make sure Black people aren’t lost in the shuffle. There are gadgets and...
TECHNOLOGY
PLANetizen

Better Access to Urban Opportunities

"The pandemic has created opportunities to rethink urban spaces and improve people’s ability to move around cities and thrive. As places to connect people with opportunities, resources, goods, and services, cities can be used to define the pathway to a successful recovery and move away from business-as-usual urban development. National governments have a window of opportunity to put an inclusive, compact, connected, and clean urban vision into national recovery strategies and make cities more resilient to future shocks."
POLITICS
MSNBC

5 ways the pandemic affected gender equity in 2021

On the eve of the pandemic, the World Economic Forum estimated it would take an entire century to achieve gender equity. Nearly two years into Covid-19, as we wave goodbye to 2021, it’s time to update our calculations. At current rates of progress, it won’t take 100 years to achieve gender equity. It’ll take 136—with an asterisk.
PUBLIC HEALTH

