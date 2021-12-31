ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Pair Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converter From Work Truck At North Auburn Storage Lot

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KW7NC_0dZwfgsI00

NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a pair of suspected catalytic converter thieves in North Auburn.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of Dec. 22, a caller reported seeing a suspicious-looking vehicle driving around a mini storage lot along Shale Ridge Lane.

Deputies responded and pulled the car over, finding two people – Auburn resident Jason Russell Shepherd and Sacramento resident Melissa Anne McCoy, both 43 – inside. With McCoy having an active warrant out for her arrest in Sacramento County, deputies soon searched the car.

Inside, deputies say they found a catalytic converter and suspected burglary tools. About 4 pounds of marijuana were also found in plain view, along with a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Further, deputies say they found a list of catalytic converter target locations.

A check of surveillance video at the lot showed the pair stealing a catalytic converter from a work truck, the sheriff’s office says.

Shepherd and McCoy have since been arrested and are facing charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle, and conspiracy among other charges.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In Fatal South Sacramento Shooting On Roosevelt Avenue

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Shasta County man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened along Roosevelt Avenue in south Sacramento this week, authorities said Saturday. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Larnell Looney, 38, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on one count of murder. There are no outstanding suspects. Looney is accused of shooting an adult male along the 4700 block of Roosevelt Avenue Thursday evening. Deputies responding to the shooting started first aid until medics arrived, but the man whom has not been identified was soon pronounced dead at the scene. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives believe the shooting was targeted and not random.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Arrested After West Sacramento Organized Retail Thefts Investigation; 678 Bottles Of Booze Seized

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have busted a large organized retail theft scheme that is linked to over $6,000 in stolen merchandise. Some of the stolen items seized by detectives. (Credit: West Sacramento Police Department) West Sacramento police say their detectives started investigating after a Home Depot store in the city was hit by a theft. Investigators were quickly able to link three suspects to a larger crime spree that has hit other stores – like Lowe’s, Safeway, Raley’s, Rite Aid and CVS – across the Sacramento region. The Special Investigations Unit started surveillance of the suspects, watching them hit three other stores in Sacramento. One of those thefts saw nearly $700 worth of merchandise taken, investigators say. In total, detectives believe the suspects are linked to at least 20 thefts totaling more than $6,000. Detectives say the three suspects have been arrested and are now in custody at Yolo County Jail. Their names have not been released. A known fence location was also raided last week by detectives, West Sacramento police say. A total of 678 bottles of alcohol and 406 bottles of liquid cold medicine were seized, along with other items.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting In South Sacramento On Berna Way, One Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting in South Sacramento happened on Berna Way Saturday evening, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was a male adult, although no name has been released. According to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found when deputies arrived lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound. After performing lifesaving protocols, the victim was transported to the hospital by the fire department. However, the man died en route after succumbing to his injuries. The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Apparent Targeted Shooting In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in south Sacramento late Thursday afternoon. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little after 5:30 p.m., a caller reported a shooting along the 4700 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Deputies responded and found a man with a gunshot wound. Deputies started first aid until medics arrived, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. An investigation is now underway. Detectives have interviewed witnesses believe the shooting was targeted. No details about any possible suspect have been released at this point.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jason Russell#Catalytic Converters#Marijuana#Public Safety#North Auburn
CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Ceres Apartment Fire On Sequoia Street

CERES (CBS13) — A residential fire in Ceres on Sequoia Street burned through one unit of a second-floor apartment, said the Modesto Fire Department. After requesting additional crews, they were able to contain the fire to the first unit, with some moderate damage done to the other three units. This occurred Saturday evening.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Arrested, Young Child In Protective Custody After Grass Valley Drug Warrant Search

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest and a young child has been taken into protective custody after a drug arrest in Grass Valley. Some of the evidence recovered at the home. (Credit: Grass Valley Police Department) The Grass Valley Police Department says detectives served a search warrant at a home in the city on Thursday afternoon. Exactly what prompted the search has not been disclosed, but three adults were found at the home. Detectives say they discovered about 2 ounces of fentanyl along with a small amount of meth. Evidence of sales of a controlled substance was also found. All three people – 40-year-old Jeff Gates, 37-year-old Jacob Gates, and 31-year-old Erica Coker – have been arrested. A 1-year-old child has also been taken into protective custody by Nevada County Child Protective Services as a result of the arrests.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Husband Suspected Of Shooting, Killing Wife In Front Of Children In Antelope Dies After Shooting Himself

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Crime scene investigators were out at a home in Antelope on Wednesday morning for an apparent murder-suicide case. The scene was along Aborath and Rockbury ways, near Walerga Road. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a husband is suspected of shooting and killing his wife in the garage of a home in the neighborhood, right in front of children. Deputies say the husband then shot himself. A child was able to call 911. The husband was not expected to survive his injuries, deputies said. He died from his injuries early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The children are now safe with family members. No other details, including the names of anyone involved, has been released at this point in the investigation.
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Negotiating With Wanted Suspect Inside Sacramento County Apartment

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are negotiating with a suspect inside a Sacramento County apartment on Tuesday. The scene is along the 9100 block of Tuolumne Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is wanted for an a domestic violence arrest warrant. The name of the suspect has not been released. Deputies believe the suspect doesn’t have any weapons. A negotiation is underway for a peaceful surrender, deputies say. Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the duration of the situation.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 Injured In Head-On Crash In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Five people were injured in a head-on crash in Carmichael Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Just before 6 p.m., Metro Fire said the collision happened in the area of Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road. This was a 2 vehicle head on collision, 5 total patients all transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/92Zz2NIeti — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 30, 2021 At this time, it is unclear what the conditions of each person are. However, Metro Fire said all fiver were taken to area hospitals. A photo from the scene shows heavy front-end damage to both vehicles involved. No further information was released.
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted In 1979 Gruesome Double Murder In Modesto Found Suitable For Parole

MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto man convicted in a brutal double murder that happened more than four decades ago was found suitable for parole, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Ronald Ray Anderson, 60, was convicted in 1979 as an accomplice in the murders of Phillip and Kathryn Ranzo and sentenced to life in prison. Anderson’s parole hearing was Wednesday. It was his eleventh parole hearing and the second time he was found suitable for parole; He was granted parole in December 2017 but then-Governor Jerry Brown reversed the decision. The bodies of the Ranzos were found hogtied in their...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Davis Home Engulfed In Early Morning Fire

DAVIS (CBS13) — A home in Davis appears to have suffered significant damage after a fire early Monday morning. The scene was along Miwok Place in South Davis. Firefighters responded to the scene a little before 4 a.m. and found flames shooting from the home. Crews from Woodland, UC Davis and Dixon responded to help. The flames were soon under control. No one was home at the time of the fire, authorities say, and no injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Keep Flames From Raging Garage Fire From Spreading To Arden Arcade Home

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Crews were able to keep the flames from a large fire isolated to an Arden Arcade home’s garage. Scene of the garage fire along La Sierra Drive. (Credit: Sacramento Metro Fire) The fire started around 4 a.m. Thursday along La Sierra Drive. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting from the garage. Firefighters quickly went to work and were able to isolate the fire to the garage. The garage suffered substantial damage, but firefighters say the rest of the home only suffered minor smoke and water damage. No residents were home at the time of the...
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search Crews Out In Force For 1st Clear Day Since Effort To Find Missing Skier At Northstar Began

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search and rescue crews are taking advantage of the first clear day since the effort to find a skier who went missing at Northstar resort began. Rory Angelotta, 43, didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning. There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since. Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. During the series of storms that dumped snow...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Building At California Shellfish Co. Property In Sacramento Damaged In Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An early morning fire has damaged a building on the property of the California Shellfish Co. property. The scene was near 5th Street and Broadway. Scene of the fire Wednesday morning. (Credit: Sacramento Fire Department) Sacramento Fire crews responded a little before 4 a.m. Wednesday and found flames inside a building. A second alarm was then called. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the Bulter buildings at the property. A roof collapse during the firefight forced crews to go on the defensive for a short time, Sacramento Fire says. No one was hurt in the roof collapse. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Human Remains Found Near Campground At New Bullards Bar Reservoir In Yuba County

CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after human remains were found at New Bullards Bar Reservoir last week, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Skeletal remains were found by a hiker on the afternoon of Dec. 21 near the reservoir’s Dark Day Campground near Camptonville. First responders were able to confirm the skeletal remains were human. A coroner is working to identify the deceased and determine a cause of death, the sheriff’s office said. No further information was released at this time.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Injured In Shootout With Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies

CARMICHAEL (AP/CBS13) – A suspect has been shot following a reported carjacking in Rancho Cordova. Rancho Cordova police were able to track the SUV through GPS to an apartment complex in an unincorporated area of Sacramento County and found the vehicle in a parking lot. When deputies arrived at the vehicle, they found it was empty, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson. They say the suspect then approached the vehicle and fired shots at the deputies. They returned fire, hitting the suspect who was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. El Camino Avenue was closed in both directions during the shooting investigation. The victim in the Rancho Cordova carjacking was uninjured. The incident began on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. when the initial carjacking victim called for help. The driver told authorities that he’d been leaving work when an armed suspect had pointed a gun at him in a parking lot in the city of Rancho Cordova and demanded his Ford Explorer’s keys, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Skier Who Went Missing At Northstar Resort On Christmas Day

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — A search effort is underway for a skier who went missing on Christmas Day at Northstar ski resort. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Truckee resident Rory Angelotta told friends we was going to go skiing on Christmas before meeting up with them for dinner. He never showed up, however, prompting them to call authorities. Search and rescue crews responded and found Angelotta’s vehicle in the parking lot and discovered he had scanned his ski pass at the Comstock lift late that morning. Angelotta’s phone also appears to have made a short call just before he scanned his ski pass. Crews combed the mountain in extreme weather, but they eventually had to call off their search. Another search is underway on Monday, but extreme weather is again hampering the effort. Angelotta had recently moved from Colorado to the Truckee area back in October. He may have been wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles when he went missing. Anyone who sees Angelotta, or who may have spoken with him since he was reported missing, is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (530) 886-5375.
CBS Sacramento

Driver In Eastbound Lane On Highway 50 Goes Wrong Way On Offramp

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A driver on Highway 50 was driving the wrong way on the 8 Mile Road Offramp, officials said Sunday. The driver was going westbound in the eastbound lane and had to be stopped by the California Highway Patrol. This occurred at about 3:40 p.m. in Placerville. At the moment there is no information about the state of the driver or other vehicles.  
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Gets 15 Years To Life For Double Stabbing At Auburn Public Library In 2019

AUBURN (CBS13) — The man convicted of stabbing two men at the Auburn Public Library in December 2019 has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Opada Joseph Opada, 35, was convicted back on Nov. 18 of premeditated attempted murder, causing great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon. “The prosecution was successful due to the Auburn Police Department’s diligent work, the victims’ courage to testify and confront their attacker, and the many compassionate citizens who intervened, provided statements, and testified,” said Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley. At least one of the victims was hospitalized with critical injuries following the incident. “On the day of the incident, and throughout the trial, Placer County citizens showed the strength of our community in the wake of this violent attack,” Quigley said. “While there may always be people like the defendant who are willing to hurt others, in Placer County there will always be good people willing to help.”
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Three Identified And Arrested For Thrasher Avenue Double Shooting Homicide In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — The 17- and 19-year-old who were shot and killed in broad daylight on Thrasher Avenue in Modesto earlier this week are now getting justice after the three suspects involved have been identified and taken into custody. The Modesto Police Department identified the suspects as 20-year-old Amber Gartin, 28-year-old Salvador Licea-Valencia, and 24-year-old Manuel Alejandro Licea-Valencia, who have been arrested for the murder of Julian Sisk and Taurean Travis, the two Modesto teenagers. These two deaths mark the 10th and 11th homicides for the city in 2021. There were 16 homicides in Modesto last year. At the moment, the circumstances surrounding the arrests have not been released, however, we will provide updates when more information is available.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy