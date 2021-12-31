Pair Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converter From Work Truck At North Auburn Storage Lot

NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a pair of suspected catalytic converter thieves in North Auburn.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of Dec. 22, a caller reported seeing a suspicious-looking vehicle driving around a mini storage lot along Shale Ridge Lane.

Deputies responded and pulled the car over, finding two people – Auburn resident Jason Russell Shepherd and Sacramento resident Melissa Anne McCoy, both 43 – inside. With McCoy having an active warrant out for her arrest in Sacramento County, deputies soon searched the car.

Inside, deputies say they found a catalytic converter and suspected burglary tools. About 4 pounds of marijuana were also found in plain view, along with a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Further, deputies say they found a list of catalytic converter target locations.

A check of surveillance video at the lot showed the pair stealing a catalytic converter from a work truck, the sheriff’s office says.

Shepherd and McCoy have since been arrested and are facing charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle, and conspiracy among other charges.