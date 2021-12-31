Here's Who The Cavs Reportedly Traded To Get Rajon Rondo

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Denzel Valentine to the Los Angeles Lakers for Rajon Rondo.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Denzel Valentine to the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire former All-Star point guard Rajon Rondo.

The tweet from Wojnarowski said: "ESPN Sources: The Cavaliers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine to the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot."

The Cavs are 20-15 in 35 games this season, and are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Recently, their starting point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Rondo gives them someone who has won two championships and made four All-Star games to run their offense, and help them make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

