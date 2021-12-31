ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloody Mary recipe ideas from Nan’s Naughty and Nice

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 2 days ago

(WFRV) – January 1st is National Bloody Mary Day and...

www.wearegreenbay.com

happeningsmagazinepa.com

Bloody Mary Day

January 1 is National Bloody Mary Day. Bloody Marys are a popular cocktail that can be prepared in a variety of ways, primarily with tomato juice and vodka. Try these 3 Kinds of Bloody Mary’s at Barley Creek. Original – Bloody Mix (house recipe) – Vodka: Barley Creek 11:01...
FOOD & DRINKS
Williamson Source

Franklin Distillery Shares Recipe to Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day

January 1st is not only the first day of the new year but it’s also National Bloody Mary Day. In celebration of the day, we have “Southern Mary” by Franklin Distillery, a fun take on the traditional Bloody Mary from the new-to-market Franklin Distillery uses uniquely Southern garnishes, such as chargrilled peaches and candied pecans, and pairs well with both Franklin Distillery’s gin and vodka depending on your spirit of choice.
FRANKLIN, TN
KPBS

Special: Naughty or Nice

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW's special edition, "Naughty or Nice," features favorite appraisals from past seasons to satisfy everyone's wish list. Highlights include: a Temperance lithograph illustrating the evils of imbibing spirits; a letter from Gerald Ford to his kindergarten teacher who called him "naughty little Gerry Ford;" and a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in the film Some Like It Hot.
LIFESTYLE
WDEA AM 1370

Santa’s Naughty or Nice List

With Christmas just days away, the anticipation is high! Here's something fun to do with your children, or if you are like me, just as a good check-up where you are on Santa's Naughty or Nice List!. All you have to do is type your name in HERE and the...
SOCIETY
WKBW-TV

Holiday recipe ideas - Chef Duff Goldman’s raisin custard tart

Chef Duff Goldman says it’s really important, especially when you are baking with kids, you want to keep it simple and keep them engaged and make things that are delicious, and they are really going to like. One thing he loves about this recipe is that it has raisins and kids love raisins. He says we all grew up with them and it’s a snack we have, but this is nice because we are making a desert with it and we are reimaging the use of raisins, we aren’t just getting it in the lunch box we are actually using the raisins as an ingredient in this custard tart. Chef Duff Goldman says it is a deceptively simple recipe to do but is really delicious because you are getting all those flavors from the raisins that are really intensifying and it is delicious.
RECIPES
getitforless.info

Online Focus Series Mixology: Bloody Mary

We spice things up in our latest mixology-themed Focus Series class! Our chef instructor will teach you the classic Bloody Mary recipe along with three fun variations. As you mix up your cocktails, you’ll learn about the history of the drink, using different spirits and how to make alterations to the base mixture to make your perfect, customized Bloody Mary.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hello Magazine

Mary Berry's Christmas cake recipe is the perfect festive treat

When it comes to making a festive classic such as Christmas cake, there's the added pressure of getting the recipe perfect - enter Mary Berry!. The former Great British Bake Off judge's recipe produces a wonderful, rich traditional fruit cake that can be made up to three months in advance and fed with brandy until Christmas.
RECIPES
FanSided

Tasty ways to upgrade that Bloody Mary cocktail recipe

From brunch to National Bloody Mary Day, that classic cocktail can be more than just a handful of ingredients. With a few twists, there are many tasty ways to upgrade that Bloody Mary cocktail recipe. Like many cocktails, the exact origins of a Bloody Mary are as muddled as the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Rotten turkeys, empty mince pies and a pudding-stealing cat: People share the festive cooking disasters that ruined Christmas Day

People have been sharing their festive culinary disasters on social media - including one family that found the turkey they were about to eat was green when they carved it. Other festive disasters include a boy who accidentally smashed his brand new skateboard into the oven, and a cat that got the cream - and the rest of the yuletide cake too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Trying to recreate Hamburger Helper was the best thing for my cooking in 2021

One of the best things that I did this year for my cooking practice, if you will, was embarking on a journey to make the perfect homemade version of Hamburger Helper. As I'm typing this out, I recognize how ridiculous it sounds, but to borrow and bastardize a line from the "Royal Tenenbaums, immediately after making this statement, I realized that it was true.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bradenton Herald

Here’s why a bloody mary mix made in Florida got recalled three days before Christmas

A supply chain problem started a chain of events that resulted in bottles of Joy’s Gourmet Bloody Mary Mix, made in Melbourne, getting recalled Wednesday. The FDA found 24-ounce bottles with a best by date of 08-18-2023 had soy and fish. Neither allergen was listed among the ingredients. That’s not a problem if you don’t have a soy or fish allergy. If you do, the recall notice says “people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”
FLORIDA STATE
thepioneerwoman.com

25 Best Valentine's Day Breakfast Ideas for You and Your Sweetheart

Kick off your Valentine's Day in the sweetest way possible with a big breakfast! Whether you're staying cozy in your Valentine's Day pajamas or dressing up for a brunch party, nothing says "I love you" more than these scrumptious Valentine's Day breakfast ideas. Ahead, you'll find plenty of reasons to...
RECIPES
styleblueprint.com

This One Bloody Mary Ingredient Is a Game-Changer

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. I do love me a bloody mary. Nothing defines a weekend, or a vacation, or New Year’s Day better than this one drink. When I sit down for brunch or lunch and order a bloody, I love everything about it — the anticipation of what garnishes will come, wondering if I’ll like the restaurant’s tomato mixture, how spicy it will be, do I have the option of a salted rim … there are so many ways that each new bloody mary can surprise and delight, and even disappoint. But, even a disappointing bloody is better than no bloody at all!
FOOD & DRINKS
Oakland County Moms

Make Your Own SpaghettiOs Recipe

Make Your Own SpaghettiOs Recipe – DIY SpaghettiOs! How to make a DIY healthier version of canned spaghettios. How to make your own spaghettios using Trader Joe’s products. I have a kid-friendly recipe that I sampled at Trader Joe’s and have made for my family. It’s super easy...
RECIPES

