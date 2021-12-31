Bloody Mary recipe ideas from Nan’s Naughty and Nice

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. I do love me a bloody mary. Nothing defines a weekend, or a vacation, or New Year’s Day better than this one drink. When I sit down for brunch or lunch and order a bloody, I love everything about it — the anticipation of what garnishes will come, wondering if I’ll like the restaurant’s tomato mixture, how spicy it will be, do I have the option of a salted rim … there are so many ways that each new bloody mary can surprise and delight, and even disappoint. But, even a disappointing bloody is better than no bloody at all!
