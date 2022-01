Investing.com - 2022 kicks off with a set of December economic data points that will provide important signposts for both the state of the economy in advance of a year of potential Central Bank policy tightening, and on how big of an impact the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has had on the global economy. While it’s not quite earnings season yet, we also have a few corporate reports to review this week. And an OPEC meeting may be the headline event for the week and the one that has the biggest impact on the year ahead.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO