Standout Safety Peyton Bowen Previews Commitment

By Ryan Roberts
 2 days ago
One of the nation's premier safeties, Denton (Texas) Guyer standout Peyton Bowen is set to make his college decision.

Bowen is set to make his commitment live on CBS Sports HQ on January 1st at 12:15 PM EST. That means Notre Dame football could be celebrating the New Year with a potential commitment from highly regarded recruit at a huge position of need as well as a possible Fiesta Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

The 6-1, 185-pound safety ranks as the nation's No. 50 overall recruit by ESPN and No. 59 overall on the 247Sports composite ranking. He helped lead Guyer to a 6A Division II UIL Texas State Championship appearance against Westlake this fall, along with fellow 2023 Irish targets in quarterback Jackson Arnold and fellow defensive back Ryan Yaites.

The talented defensive back has narrowed his long list of suitors down to four finalists: Alabama, Oklahoma, USC and Notre Dame. Bowen provided some insight for what each of these programs had to offer.

Bowen on the Alabama Crimson Tide

“At the end of the day, they are the #1 ranked team in the country and have a reputation for developing talented players into superstars. Coach [Nick] Saban being a defensive guy also means a lot because he’s always going to give you an honest opinion for how to make you better. He’s seen it all.”

Bowen on the Oklahoma Sooners

“Whenever I went up to Oklahoma, I enjoyed my time. Aside from the coaches, the legacy and stature of the program really stands out. I was able to form a connection with the coaches and everyone that I would see daily.”

Bowen on the USC Trojans

“The coaches played a big part for me. I developed a relationship with a lot of them when they were still at Oklahoma. They started to recruit me just as hard when they transitioned over to the Trojans. USC also has a tremendous program legacy.”

Bowen on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

“Coach Freeman being a defensive guy was huge for me. We have developed a great relationship through the process. The legacy and tradition at the school is big time. From a student perspective, it is crazy to just experience it first hand. Having the top rated safety (Kyle Hamilton) in the NFL Draft is also exciting to see.”

Bowen also had offers from Florida, Florida State, Texas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Baylor, Arkansas, TCU, Michigan State, Missouri, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Boston College, Georgia Tech and Colorado.

After failing to secure the commitment from a true safety recruit in the 2022 cycle, Bowen would be a huge land for the Irish. Should he maintain his ranking throughout the cycle, Bowen would be the top defensive back recruit the Irish have signed since Kyle Hamilton in the 2019 class.

