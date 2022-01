A lot has to do with circumstances, luck, and timing. Hillary Clinton could have been president, but for a phony, lying, despicable jerk who came along at the right time and conned a lot of people who were unhappy with what might be called “the American malaise.” Of course, Hillary got the most votes by a lot, but the one-time television huckster got lucky because of the way our electoral rules are structured. Ironically, the man who will always claim that the American electoral system is rigged has done everything in his power to make that happen.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO