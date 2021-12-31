Counties & Cities Bring Back Mask Requirements Amid COVID Surge

Photo: AFP

Amid the rapid rise in COVID cases, Palm Beach County is going to be requiring the wearing of masks in county owned and leased buildings.

The updated policy begins on Monday.

County officials say they consulted with Dr. Alina Alonso, the County Health Director with the Florida Department of Health, whose data shows local daily cases and the daily positivity rate are on the rise.

They also say the rise in cases has led to "significant absenteeism" among county employees.

The new policy affects any buildings where Palm Beach County's offices, divisions, and departments conduct business and will be in effect for all staff and visitors.

The city of Boynton Beach is also reinstating its facial covering requirement inside City owned buildings and facilities as of Monday. A press release from the city says that social distancing will also need to be practiced.