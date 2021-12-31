ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Counties & Cities Bring Back Mask Requirements Amid COVID Surge

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8fcC_0dZwdgns00
Photo: AFP

Amid the rapid rise in COVID cases, Palm Beach County is going to be requiring the wearing of masks in county owned and leased buildings.

The updated policy begins on Monday.

County officials say they consulted with Dr. Alina Alonso, the County Health Director with the Florida Department of Health, whose data shows local daily cases and the daily positivity rate are on the rise.

They also say the rise in cases has led to "significant absenteeism" among county employees.

The new policy affects any buildings where Palm Beach County's offices, divisions, and departments conduct business and will be in effect for all staff and visitors.

The city of Boynton Beach is also reinstating its facial covering requirement inside City owned buildings and facilities as of Monday. A press release from the city says that social distancing will also need to be practiced.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Absenteeism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy