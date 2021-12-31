Fairfield County Man Nabbed For Armed Robbery Of Shell Station

Torik Baldwin Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department

A Fairfield County man was apprehended for an alleged armed robbery of a gas station with help from surveillance video.

Torik Baldwin, age 45, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 29, following the robbery at the Fairfield Shell station located at 1139 Post Road.

According to Sergeant Michael Stahl, of the Fairfield Police, officers responded to the store around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 for a report of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, the clerk told officers that a man dressed all in black had come in and wandered around the store, using the bathroom and then picking up a pack of Mentos and approaching the register, Stahl said.

Once at the register, Stahl said Baldwin pulled out a gun and held it on the employee as he pulled out the two cash drawers.

Baldwin then took cash from the drawers until another customer came in and then fled the area, police said.

Police K-9s were used in a search of the area for the suspect. During the search, the K-9 located the clear latex gloves worn by Baldiwn, Stahl said.

A review of the surveillance video led officers to Baldwin who was arrested at his home in Bridgeport, police said.

During a search of the residence, officers located a Glock 19 believed to have been used in the crime, Stahl said.

He was charged with robbery and larceny and released on a $100,000 bond.

