Williams County, ND

Williams County sheriff says teen killed in gun accident

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Department late Thursday reported that a 15-year-old boy died after apparently accidentally shooting himself.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a gunshot wound found the boy’s body.

“Initial findings demonstrate that the wound was accidentally self-inflicted,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities have transported his body to the North Dakota Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

