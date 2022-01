On December 20, the cast and crew of “Moonshine” held an online press conference to talk about the upcoming drama. “Moonshine” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family (played by Hyeri), and Joseo’’s greatest inspector Nam Young, who is known for living a very principled life (played by Yoo Seung Ho).

