Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Cory Van Lew paints blue people. In his words, “This all started when I was looking for a way to put good intentions into my artwork.” Sometimes, good intentions spring from inside us, and sometimes they are given. Cory Van Lew’s good intentions were formed in the shape of his brother, Andre Van Lew. Cory was immediately tied to Andre. Even at Cory’s young age, he felt protective over Andre throughout childhood, before their parents split and their connection was lost for nearly a decade.

