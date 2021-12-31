ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Museums to seek public input on Confederate monuments’ fate

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — History museums in Virginia are working on plans for how they’ll seek the public’s input on what to do with Richmond’s Confederate monuments.

WRIC reported Thursday that surveys will possibly be sent out. The museums may also invite other community organizations and institutions to participate.

City and state officials announced a tentative plan on Thursday to transfer ownership of the city’s now mostly removed Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. It’s expected to work with The Valentine museum of Richmond to determine the memorials’ fates.

Greg Werkheiser, the Black History Museum’s legal counsel, said it wants to “take a creative approach and maybe a non-traditional approach of meeting people where they are.”

Bill Martin, the director of the Valentine, said the process could open up a much-needed dialogue among those who disagree about the monuments’ fates.

“We want to bring as many voices as we can to the table so that everyone feels engaged,” he said.

Martin added: “Will there be consensus when it’s done? Probably not, but we want to make sure as many people’s voices are heard as the plan merges.”

Werkheiser said the process could take 18 months. The community engagement plan is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Official: Spanish ballots not required in Georgia county

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A northeast Georgia county says it’s exempt from providing Spanish language ballots for at least another five years. The Times of Gainesville reports that Hall County officials say an evaluation shows the county doesn’t meet the requirement that more than 5% of its voting-age citizens are members of a language minority group that “do not speak or understand English adequately enough to participate in the electoral process.”
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

703K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy