Museums to seek public input on Confederate monuments’ fate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — History museums in Virginia are working on plans for how they’ll seek the public’s input on what to do with Richmond’s Confederate monuments.

WRIC reported Thursday that surveys will possibly be sent out. The museums may also invite other community organizations and institutions to participate.

City and state officials announced a tentative plan on Thursday to transfer ownership of the city’s now mostly removed Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. It’s expected to work with The Valentine museum of Richmond to determine the memorials’ fates.

Greg Werkheiser, the Black History Museum’s legal counsel, said it wants to “take a creative approach and maybe a non-traditional approach of meeting people where they are.”

Bill Martin, the director of the Valentine, said the process could open up a much-needed dialogue among those who disagree about the monuments’ fates.

“We want to bring as many voices as we can to the table so that everyone feels engaged,” he said.

Martin added: “Will there be consensus when it’s done? Probably not, but we want to make sure as many people’s voices are heard as the plan merges.”

Werkheiser said the process could take 18 months. The community engagement plan is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.