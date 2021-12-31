ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State U to begin spring semester virtually

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University will hold classes virtually for at least the first three weeks of its spring semester, its president said Friday.

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. cited a surge in cases, “presumably due to the omicron variant.”

“Given this intense surge in cases, we now feel the best decision for our campus is to start classes primarily remotely on Jan. 10 and for at least the first three weeks of the semester,” Stanley said in a letter posted on the university’s website.

“Starting the semester remotely and de-densifying campus in the coming weeks can be a solution to slowing the spread of the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services changed its COVID-19 recommendations for individuals and the general public Friday to reflect the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommended shortening the quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others. The updated guidance is specific to the general public and does not change the current recommendations for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings: Those settings should continue to use existing guidelines and policies regarding quarantine and isolation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
The Associated Press

Connecticut eyes diversity as retirement ‘tsunami’ expected

With a large wave of retirements expected throughout Connecticut state government next year, discussions are underway about how to ensure many of those soon-to-be vacant positions will be filled with more diverse workers, in addition to making sure the state can continue to adequately provide services. The examination comes as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#College#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Associated Press

Application period opens for annual student journalism prize

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — High school students can now apply for an annual $5,000 journalism award. The Brodsky Prize was established by a former editor of the Manchester Central High School newspaper. Judging criteria include journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Jeffrey Brodsky calls “a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking.”
MANCHESTER, NH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

703K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy