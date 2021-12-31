Michigan State U to begin spring semester virtually

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University will hold classes virtually for at least the first three weeks of its spring semester, its president said Friday.

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. cited a surge in cases, “presumably due to the omicron variant.”

“Given this intense surge in cases, we now feel the best decision for our campus is to start classes primarily remotely on Jan. 10 and for at least the first three weeks of the semester,” Stanley said in a letter posted on the university’s website.

“Starting the semester remotely and de-densifying campus in the coming weeks can be a solution to slowing the spread of the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services changed its COVID-19 recommendations for individuals and the general public Friday to reflect the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommended shortening the quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others. The updated guidance is specific to the general public and does not change the current recommendations for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings: Those settings should continue to use existing guidelines and policies regarding quarantine and isolation.