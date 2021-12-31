WA reports highest number of new COVID cases

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health has reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, DOH reported 6,888 new cases. This number is the highest the department has ever reported. The latest record of 6,144 new cases was reported on Dec. 24.

KOMO reports the latest numbers bring Washington’s total cases since the start of the pandemic to 849,075 cases, 45,381 hospitalizations, and 9,853 deaths.