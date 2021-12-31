P1Harmony's Jiung & Soul duo in 'Peacemaker' track video for 'DISHARMONY: Find Out'

Progressive music genre blenders Thank You Scientist has shared a “Matrix” inspired music video for their song “Soul Diver.” The video lampoons The Matrix right as Matrix Resurrections is in movie theaters. Ahead of the official Matrix 4 movie release, the band “leaked” the film in their newest music video. Complete with virtual reality and sword fights, the video is directed by and stars longtime TYS collaborator, Richie Brown. The track comes from their recent EP Plague Accommodations. Written and recorded in quarantine and released in November 2021, the 4-track EP is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Terraformer. As the first release under their own new label, Flying Jangus Records, Plague Accommodations marks a new, autonomous chapter for the group, and makes their music more widely available.

