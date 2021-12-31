ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P1Harmony's Jiung & Soul duo in 'Peacemaker' track video for 'DISHARMONY: Find Out'

By Germaine-Jay
 2 days ago

P1Harmony's Jiung and Soul are featured in the latest track video for 'DISHARMONY: Find Out'. In the...

6-Yr-Old Piano Prodigies Leave Everyone Speechless With Their Flawless Duet.

The sounds of an eloquently played piano filled the air at Broadway Plaza, a popular outdoor shopping area in California, one day, and everyone fell in love. There’s no telling whom the shoppers thought was creating such professional music, but we doubt they could have guessed correctly. Even those who gathered around the source of the masterpiece couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw two 6-year-olds sitting at the public street piano, playing it as if it was second nature.
‘It’s a violent time to be human’: Hurray for the Riff Raff on making joyful music under fire

Alynda Lee Segarra is practising radical joy. The musician – better known as Hurray for the Riff Raff – has decided to embrace happiness in spite of this era’s particular horrors. “This is a violent time to be a human – it’s kind of always a violent time to be a human,” they explain over Zoom from their airy New Orleans home. “How do we stay present, how do we intensely feel joy, and not just the crushing weight of it all?”
Thank You Scientist Shares a New “Matrix” Inspired Video for “Soul Diver”

Progressive music genre blenders Thank You Scientist has shared a “Matrix” inspired music video for their song “Soul Diver.” The video lampoons The Matrix right as Matrix Resurrections is in movie theaters. Ahead of the official Matrix 4 movie release, the band “leaked” the film in their newest music video. Complete with virtual reality and sword fights, the video is directed by and stars longtime TYS collaborator, Richie Brown. The track comes from their recent EP Plague Accommodations. Written and recorded in quarantine and released in November 2021, the 4-track EP is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Terraformer. As the first release under their own new label, Flying Jangus Records, Plague Accommodations marks a new, autonomous chapter for the group, and makes their music more widely available.
P1Harmony travel through time in 'Disharmony: Find Out' prologue teaser

P1Harmony have dropped their prologue teaser video for 'Disharmony: Find Out'. In the teaser, the P1Harmony members travel through time. The group's third mini album 'Disharmony: Find Out' drops on January 3, 2022. The FNC Entertainment group debuted in October of 2020 with their first mini-album 'Disharmony : Stand Out'...
Japan’s EXILE & Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS Drop ‘Virtual Love’ Video: Watch

EXILE and Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS shared a new music video accompanying their new collaborative single “VIRTUAL LOVE.”. EXILE celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS is wrapping up its 10th anniversary year. While the members of the two popular dance and vocal groups have joined forces before under the EXILE TRIBE moniker on such singles as “24karats TRIBE OF GOLD,” “THE REVOLUTION,” “24WORLD,” and “HIGHER GROUND feat. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike,” this is the first time collaborating under each group’s name.
Super Junior's Kyuhyun sings 'Love Beyond Words' for 'Soundtrack #1' OST

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped his single "Love Beyond Words". "Love Beyond Words" is the first release from the 'Soundtrack #1' OST. The drama, slated to premiere in 2022, is about rookie photographer Han Sun Woo (played by Hyungsik) and his longtime friend Lee Eun Soo (Han Seo Hwi), who's a lyricist. The two friends live together for 2 weeks due to circumstances, and their friendship slowly develops into a romance.
Stray Kids look back in '#LoveStay' MV

Stray Kids have dropped their music video for "#LoveStay". The MV looks back on Stray Kids' past year, and "#LoveStay" is dedicated to their fans, who've been by their side through the seasons. '#LoveSTAY SKZ-X' is also the title of Stray Kids' first ever fan meeting held this past February.
UP10TION reveal 'Novella' mini album highlight medley

UP10TION have dropped the highlight medley for their mini album 'Novella'. The music thumbnail teaser above gives a preview of the group's title song "Crazy About You", "Give Love", "Pandora", "Heart Flutter", "Fall", and "Sad Ending". UP10TION's 10th mini album drops on January 3, 2022 KST. Check out UP10TION's 'Novella'...
SF9 are soldiers of light in 'Savior' MV preview

SF9 have dropped their music video preview for "Savior"!. In the MV preview, SF9 are soldiers of light who are ready to fight the forces of evil. "Savior" is the group's collaboration with Universe Music, and it's about protecting something that means a lot to you. Watch SF9's "Savior" MV...
P1Harmony reveal 'Disharmony : Find Out' album highlight medley

P1Harmony have dropped their album highlight medley for 'Disharmony : Find Out'. In the video above, P1Harmony give a live preview of their upcoming title song "Do It Like This", "That'$ Money", "Follow Me", "Bop", "Before the Dawn", "Peacemaker", and the English version of "Do It Like This". The group's third mini album 'DISHARMONY: Find Out' drops on January 3 KST.
ONEWE reveal 'Planet Nine : VOYAGER' album highlight medley

ONEWE have revealed their album highlight medley for 'Planet Nine : VOYAGER'. The highlight medley above gives a preview of ONEWE's upcoming tracks title song "Universe", "Envision", "Montage", "Trigger", "Orbit", and "From". ONEWE's second mini album 'Planet Nine: Voyager' is set to drop on January 4 KST. Check out ONEWE's...
Kep1er drop latest 'WA DA DA' MV teaser

Kep1er have dropped their latest music video teaser for "WA DA DA". "WA DA DA" is the title song of the girl group's debut mini album 'First Impact', which drops on January 3, 2022 KST. In the MV teaser above, Kep1er reveal more of their choreography and MV concept. Watch...
Choi Ye Na to make her solo debut this month

Choi Ye Na will be making her solo debut soon. On January 2nd at midnight KST, Yuehua Entertainment released a coming soon poster on the former IZ*ONE member's official social media accounts. According to the released poster, Choi Ye Na will be making her official solo debut on January 17th at 6 PM KST.
ENHYPEN unveils tracklist for upcoming repackage album 'Dimension: Answer'

On January 3 KST, BELIFT LAB unveiled the tracklist for ENHYPEN's upcoming repackage album 'Dimension: Answer.' According to the tracklist, the album features 11 tracks in total, including title track "Blessed-Cursed," "Polaroid Love," and "Outro: Day 2," all of which were not previously seen on original album 'Dimension: Dilemma.'. Meanwhile,...
Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME drops album preview for 'Super Yuppers!'

On January 2 KST, the Cosmic Girls unit dropped the album preview for 'Super Yuppers!,' their second single album. The clip allows fans to listen to previews of both tracks on the album – "Super Yuppers!" and "Choco Milk" (lit. trans). Meanwhile, 'Super Yuppers!' is set for release on...
Disbanded boy group Boyfriend releases a new album under a new name BF

Earlier this year, there were reports that the disbanded boy group Boyfriend was to reunite. The group debuted back in 2011 with their single "Boyfriend." The group disbanded in 2019 after releasing their final song, "Fox Rain," in 2018. Boyfriend was Starship Entertainment's first boy group and announced their official...
