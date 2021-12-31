ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONSTA X's 'The Dreaming' charts on 'Billboard 200' for its 2nd consecutive week

By jieun-im
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONSTA X has charted on 'Billboard 200' for the 2nd consecutive week. On the latest 'Billboard 200' chart update (ending on January 1, 2022), MONSTA X achieved a rank of #111 with...

