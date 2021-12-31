MONSTA X's 'The Dreaming' charts on 'Billboard 200' for its 2nd consecutive week

Big congrats are in order for the late Juice WRLD and BTS’ Suga: On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Billboard announced their collaboration “Girl Of My Dreams” officially debuted at No. 1 on its Digital Song Sales chart, marking the first time either artist has ever had the bestselling song in the United States. The achievement also makes Suga the first Korean solo artist to ever debut at No. 1 on the chart. According to Soompi, the only other Korean soloist who has topped the chart was Psy in 2012 with his viral hit “Gangnam Style.” However, Psy’s song didn’t initially debut at No. 1.

