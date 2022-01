SMTOWN 2022 has revealed new teaser images for 'SMCU Express'!. As announced, all label artists from SM Entertainment will be participating in the winter project album, 'SMCU Express'. In addition to the album's release on December 27, their winter concert will be released on January 22, 2022. In the new images, the girl group aespa, as well as Ginjo, IMLAY, and Raiden each pose inside a futuristic space, as was the case in the previous teasers for NCT.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO