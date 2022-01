On December 27 KST, the rookie girl group's debut MV 'ELEVE ' has officially surpassed over 50 million views on YouTube doing so in just 26 days after release. IVE become the first 2021 rookie group to hit the milestone, 'ELEVEN' extends its record as the most-viewed 2021 debut MV by a K-Pop group. It is the 8th MV released this year by a K-Pop fourth-generation girl group with the most views on YouTube.

