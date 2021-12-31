ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A reveals most-ordered menu items of 2021

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( WETM ) – Chick-fil-A remains one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States, having recently ranked first in customer satisfaction for the seventh year in a row , as determined by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Now, as 2021 comes to a close, the restaurant is sharing its customers most-ordered items of the year — and the top choice may surprise you. In all six of the company’s regions, the most-ordered item was Waffle Potato Fries, and not the chain’s signature Chicken Sandwich.

Soft drinks were also extremely popular across the board, nabbing the No. 2 spot in every region.

Chick-fil-A Nuggets and the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich fared almost as well in the rankings, while menu items such as Sweet Ice Tea and Lemonade remained popular.

Here’s a breakdown of the most popular items in each region of the country:

Southeast region:

  1. Waffle Potato Fries™
  2. Soft Drinks
  3. Chick-fil-A ® Chicken Sandwich
  4. Chick-fil-A ® Nuggets
  5. Sweet Iced Tea
  6. Hash Browns
  7. Regular Lemonade
  8. Chick-fil-A ® Chicken Biscuit
  9. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  10. Chick-n-Minis™
  11. Mac & Cheese

Atlantic region:

  1. Waffle Potato Fries
  2. Soft Drinks
  3. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
  4. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
  5. Sweet Iced Tea
  6. Hash Browns
  7. Regular Lemonade
  8. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  9. Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
  10. Chick-n-Minis
  11. Mac & Cheese

Northeast region:

  1. Waffle Potato Fries
  2. Soft Drinks
  3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
  4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
  5. Regular Lemonade
  6. Sweet Iced Tea
  7. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  8. Hash Browns
  9. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
  10. Mac & Cheese
  11. Chick-fil-A ® Deluxe Sandwich

Midwest region:

  1. Waffle Potato Fries
  2. Soft Drinks
  3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
  4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
  5. Regular Lemonade
  6. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  7. Mac & Cheese
  8. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
  9. Sweet Iced Tea
  10. Hash Browns
  11. Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

Southwest region:

  1. Waffle Potato Fries
  2. Soft Drinks
  3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
  4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
  5. Sweet Iced Tea
  6. Regular Lemonade
  7. Hash Browns
  8. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  9. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
  10. Mac & Cheese
  11. Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis

West region:

  1. Waffle Potato Fries
  2. Soft Drinks
  3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
  4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
  5. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
  6. Regular Lemonade
  7. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  8. Mac & Cheese
  9. Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
  10. Hash Browns
  11. Sweet Iced Tea
