ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

These states will increase their minimum wages in 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpJSk_0dZwacS100

(NEXSTAR) – Throughout 2021, numerous national retailers increased their minimum pay rates. In 2022, more than half of the states in the U.S. will increase their own minimum wages.

Nationally, the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . As of fall 2021, 16 states have minimum wage rates at the federal level.

In the new year, 26 states will implement an increase to their minimum wage, according to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

The company’s report shows California will have the highest state rate at $15 an hour. Parts of New York, including New York City, will also have a $15 minimum wage.

Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents

Ten states have scheduled incremental increases to bring their minimum wage to $15 an hour within the coming years:

  • California (for smaller employers), Connecticut, and Massachusetts by 2023
  • New Jersey by 2024
  • Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large employers), and Rhode Island by 2025
  • Florida and Maryland (for small employers) by 2026

Below is an interactive map showing which states will see an impact to their minimum wage in 2022:

Seven states will see an increase of $1 or more to their minimum hourly wage:

  • California (from $13 to $15)
  • Connecticut (from $13 to $14)
  • Delaware (from $9.25 to $10.50)
  • Florida (from $10 to $11)
  • Illinois (from $11 to $12)
  • New Jersey ($13 for most employees, up from $12)
  • New Mexico ($10.50 to $11.50)
  • Virginia ($9.50 to $11)

Other states raising their minimum wages during 2022 include Connecticut, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hr

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are five states that do not require a minimum wage: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama reaches a point in pandemic never before seen

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re nearly two years since the pandemic began and Alabama could be saying goodbye to 2021 with the highest COVID-19 numbers the state has ever seen. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the number of cases reported in Alabama and the positivity rate are now the […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, GA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Georgia Business
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Columbus, GA
Business
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Rhode Island State
WRBL News 3

Troup County schools ‘committed to return to in-person education’ amid rise in COVID-19 cases

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County School System officials have announced students will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 4, despite a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. “While there is a rise in COVID-19 cases in Troup County, we are committed to a return to in-person education,” said Troup County Schools Superintendent Brian Shumate […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Living Wage#Hobby Lobby
WRBL News 3

GA Dept. of Driver Services closed until Jan. 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’re planning to update your license in the new year, you’ll have to wait a bit. The Georgia Department of Driver Services will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 4. All DDS locations will be closed through Jan. 3 for tech upgrades. Online services and the DDS2GO app will also be […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
WRBL News 3

Columbus Health Department prepares for uptick in COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Columbus Health Department has moved its testing site to the Columbus Civic Center. Columbus Health Department Public Relations Coordinator Pam Kirkland told News 3 they moved testing to the Civic Center to accommodate everyone who wants to get tested. “Well we’ve seen an […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy